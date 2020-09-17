The Virginia High School League’s nearly 320 schools now have an official calendar, and regular season and postseason scheduling parameters to work with, after it finalized its “Championships + 1” plan on Thursday during a meeting over Zoom.
The plan that was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was approved by a unanimous 33-0 vote of the Executive Committee.
Few changes were made to the 2020-21 schedule draft, which was released on Aug. 24 and starts with winter sports in December (basketball practice starts Dec. 7). It calls for teams to play 60 percent of a normal regular season and features state competition in every sport.
But there was a noticeable change in the cross country postseason process. The initial draft called for only regional champions to qualify for state competition in every sport, but cross country will have two teams from each region advance.
In the “Championships + 1” plan, the postseason will feature one week of region play in all sports except football, which will have two weeks of region play.
There will be no state quarterfinals. Teams that don’t participate in the region tournament will have the opportunity to participate in an extra game after the regular season is finished (the + 1 part of the plan), which must be completed by the region deadline. The VHSL is leaving it up to regions and districts to determine how they schedule their regular seasons, and the region postseason format.
"I'm just excited we can finally move forward," Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser said. "Everybody's been trying to make lemonade out of lemons, and we want to give the kids an opportunity to play. So it's nice to have a model and actually try to get everything going again.
"The kids have a target date. They understand what the schedule is and things of that nature. So we're excited from that point of view. Obviously, we need to keep moving forward as a society, and I'm looking forward to that happening as well. Whatever parameters they set for giving our kids an opportunity to compete, we'll make the best of it."
Of course, it's going to take a lot for the VHSL's schedule to go according to plan. On Thursday, VHSL executive director Billy Haun said he had a conversation last week with the governor's office in which he was told that "there likely will be no changes in Phase 3 guidelines anytime soon." The VHSL would not consider playing football in the fall because of the COVID-19 high-risk nature of the sport, so presumably, high-risk sports like basketball and wrestling could be under the same scrutiny if Phase 3 guidelines are still in place in the winter.
Haun also noted that of the state's 132 school divisions, there are only 10 that have at least four days of in-person instruction. There are 68 divisions, more than half, that are fully remote, which means those school divisions would likely need to see significant change in COVID-19 conditions before they'd permit sports events.
On Aug. 24, Haun also discussed the VHSL's concerns with having enough event officials because of COVID-19 concerns and scheduling conflicts with organizations like the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference, which is looking at jamming its various sports into a similar time frame as the VHSL. The VHSL is also still looking to get clearance from the governor's office to permit more than 250 people for event attendance. That will be revisited in late October or early November.
"The thing that stands out is there's something on paper now," said Millbrook coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins about the VHSL plan in a phone interview. "It gives everybody something to look forward to. I like the little tweaks that they made with cross country, especially.
"But I think people still have to be realistic. I'm trying not to make realism sound negative. But having a schedule on paper is still a long way from being able to pull this off. I still think there's a lot of things that are going to be uphill battles to conquer. But it does feel good to have something on paper finally and something to work toward."
The 2020-21 sports year will start off on Dec. 7 with basketball practice and the rest of the winter sports starting practice on Dec. 14. The first competition date is Dec. 21 for basketball, with the rest of the winter sports starting Dec. 28. With the exception of indoor track — which is currently slated to have the Class 3 and 4 state meets on March 1 and 2 at Liberty University — winter sports would end by Feb. 20. The VHSL would prefer to conduct state track on Feb. 13, but the VHSL cannot get a facility for that date. The VHSL noted that the state swimming date (Feb. 13) is still tentative due to venue availability.
Fall sports will follow in February, with football and competition cheer holding their first practices on Feb. 4. The first football competition date will be Feb. 22 and there will be a six-game regular season held over seven weeks followed by a four-week postseason, with four teams from each region advancing to playoffs instead of the usual eight. With the exception of football, all fall sports will be done by April 26.
All spring sports will begin practice on April 12 and they will be finished by June 26.
Only one team is being allowed into state competition for every team qualification sport except cross country because of the small window to hold each season, and to be equitable.
Cross country usually qualifies three teams per region for states, while every other sport has two. After talking to cross country personnel, the VHSL decided that a 67 percent cut into the teams compared to 50 percent of the other sports wasn't fair to cross country. Each region will now send 17 cross country athletes to their respective state meets (14 athletes from two teams and three other individuals). Under the initial plan, cross country would have sent only 12 from each region to the state meet (seven from one team and five other individuals).
On Aug. 24, Haun said state championship events in which two teams go head to head will be hosted by the team listed at the top of the bracket as long as that team’s facility meets VHSL state tournament site requirements. If it doesn’t, the game will be moved to a nearby facility that meets the requirements.
Haun previously stated that this is being done to limit the complications that come with having games at neutral sites. Haun said a third party might not be interested in taking safety precautions for two outside schools.
The VHSL is also cutting down on the number of state qualifiers in individual sports in order to have a clear idea of how many people will be at a state competition facility.
In track & field and swimming, athletes will not be able to qualify for states based on the times or marks they achieve during the regular season and postseason. Swimming usually has five automatic qualifiers from the region meet but now only the top four from each event will go to state competition. In wrestling, the number of qualifiers per region has been reduced from four to two.
For football, the VHSL previously suggested the following plan. The first competition date would take place on Monday, Feb. 22. The second play date would be Saturday, Feb. 27 (adjustments could be made to that second date). From that point forward, all games could take place on Fridays or Saturdays. At the end of the seven weeks (April 2-3 would be the regular-season finale), there would be four weeks left to hold a postseason to conclude on May 1.
Six regular-season games in football works out perfectly for the Bull Run if it chooses to do a district-only schedule, because it only has seven football members. (Rappahannock County will not play Bull Run football this year.) The Class 4 Northwestern District, however, has eight teams, so a round-robin schedule would not be possible.
Sherando activities coordinator Jason Barbe said the Northwestern District has already worked out a lot of schedule details based on the information the VHSL previously made available. Barbe said Region 4C — which includes the Northwestern and Dulles districts — will meet next week to go over more schedule details. Barbe said local schedules could be released in the next couple of weeks.
Prosser said because of the condensed schedule format, heavy emphasis will be placed on district competition across the board.
"With the limitations, that's what you're trying to do," Prosser said. "It's nice to play people that are out of your district and out of your area and you can compete a little bit. It would have been awesome if we could have continued to host our Handley Showcase basketball tournament, but that's not going to happen.
"The focus is on getting district games in and give the kids an opportunity to get a season in, and then be able to seed it for the postseason so we can move forward."
Like his fellow athletic directors, Barbe is just glad to have something to work with.
"We still need a lot of good things happen to get the clearances that we need [to play]," Barbe said. "But obviously this is a definite step in the right direction. The opportunity to get kids back competing is hopefully getting closer to us."
The following is glance at the calendar for each sport. The Season 1 dead period is Dec. 7-19; the Season 2 dead period is Feb. 4-20; and the the Season 3 dead period is April 12 to April 24.
Winter Sports (Season 1)
• Basketball: first practice, Dec. 7; first contest, Dec. 21; number of contests, 14; region deadline, Feb. 13; state semis Feb. 16, state finals, Feb. 20.
• Wrestling: first practice, Dec. 14; first contest, Dec. 28; number of contests, 8: region deadline, Feb. 13, state tournament, Feb. 18, 19 or 20.
• Swimming: first practice, Dec. 14, first contest, Dec. 28; number of contests, 6: region deadline, Feb. 6, state meet, Feb. 13.
• Indoor track: first practice, Dec. 14; first contest, Dec. 28; number of contests, 8; region deadline, Feb. 6; state meet: March 1 or 2.
Fall Sports (Season 2)
• Football: first practice, Feb. 4, first contest, Feb. 22; number of contests, 6; region deadline: April 17; state semis, April 24; state finals, May 1.
• Volleyball: first practice, Feb. 15; first contest, March 1; number of contests, 12, region deadline, April 17; state semis, April 20; state finals, April 23 or 24.
• Cross Country: first practice, Feb. 15; first contest, March 1; number of contests, 6; region deadline, April 17; state meet, April 23 or 24.
• Golf: first practice, Feb. 15; first contest, March 1; number of contests, 8; region deadline, April 15; state tournament, April 19.
• Girls' Golf: first practice: Feb. 15; first contest, March 1; number of contests: 8; zone qualifiers: April 21-22; state tournament: April 26; Automatic qualifiers for the state tournament will include participants on teams who finish in the top eight at the overall golf state championships.
• Competition cheer: first practice, Feb. 4; first contest: March 1; number of contests: 3; region deadline, April 10; state competition: April 17.
Spring sports (Season 3)
• Baseball and softball: first practice, April 12; first contest, April 26; number of contests, 12; region deadline, June 19; state semis, June 22; state finals, June 26.
• Soccer: first practice, April 12; first contest: April 26: number of contests, 10; region deadline, June 19; state semis, June 22; state finals, June 26.
• Tennis: first practice, April 12; first contest, April 21; number of contests, 10; region deadline, June 5; state semis, June 11; state finals: June 11, 12 or 13.
• Track & field: first practice, April 12; first contest, April 26; number of contests, 6; region deadline, June 12, state meet June 18 or 19.
• Lacrosse: first practice, April 12; first contest, April 26, number of contests, 9.
