After guiding the Handley wrestling team to a Class 4 Northwestern District title in the winter, Troy Mezzatesta hopes his other team can follow suit.
The Handley golf team started off its 2021 season on Tuesday with a 177-207 win over last year’s district runner-up Fauquier in a dual match at Winchester Country Club.
Fauquier lost its top four golfers from last year’s district tournament team, but Handley (fourth in an eight-team district last year) lost three of its top four.
In a short season in which the district will only feature five teams as a result of Frederick County’s decision to not participate in the Virginia High School League golf season, anything could be possible. (The Frederick County four-week season starts March 29.) Defending district champion Kettle Run lost two of its top four golfers.
“You always want to win it,” Mezzatesta said. “You’ve got to believe. We verbalize that and talk about that. We certainly want to be moving on [to regionals], and that would be a big step for Handley golf in the right direction.”
The top two teams and the top six individuals outside of those teams in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament will move on to the Region 4C tournament. Only the region champion and the top three individuals will move on to the state tournament in each classification.
The Judges have one of the area’s best returning golfers back to show the way. Junior Jack Thome was a Winchester Star first team All-Area selection last year after posting a stroke average of 84.1 for the season and tying for seventh at the district tournament with an 83.
Thome led the Judges against Fauquier with a nine-hole, five-over-par score of 41. He was followed by seniors Austin Smith (44) and Bobby Kaniecki (44) and freshman Jag Fitzsimmons (48).
Golf teams didn’t have the easiest training conditions during the preseason because of snow and rain in February (the VHSL allowed practice to begin Feb. 15), but Mezzatesta felt the Judges were prepared because of the work they put in during 2020.
“We were doing workouts through summertime and through what was supposed to be the fall sports season,” Mezzatesta said. “Their work showed [on Tuesday], but [Tuesday] also showed where we weren’t necessarily on top of our games because of the break through the wintertime.
“I think it was great we had to practice in that cold weather. I always tell those guys the quote, ‘Too tough for them, just right for us.’ They’ve got to have that mentality, because we’re going to play in bad conditions. It’s going to be cold, it’s going to be rainy. You’ve got a lot of chances to make excuses for yourselves, but you’ve got to be ready and you’ve got to have that mentality that you’re ready to play regardless of the conditions.”
Clarke County (fourth in the Bull Run District last year) has played two matches. The Eagles shot a four-player score of 223 while taking second to Central (208) in a tri at Blue Ridge Shadows in Front Royal on March 4 (Page County also participated but only has one golfer). Clarke County improved by six shots in its quad on Tuesday, also at Blue Ridge Shadows, beating Central (218) but finishing behind Madison County (184) and defending district champion Strasburg (201).
In an interview last week, Eagles coach Tucker Brown said his team did as well as it could with the preseason conditions.
“It was tough fighting the snow and the rain and where we play at, at Blue Ridge, we also have to battle the wind,” Brown said. “Our second day of practice, we were battling 40 mph winds all day with a high of 35 degrees.
“But we had no complaints from any of the kids. They were all extremely positive. It’s a fantastic group of guys and one young lady. Obviously, they’re happy to have a season and happy to be out there.”
The Eagles will be led by Keith Dalton. The team’s only senior was the only Clarke County golfer to qualify for last year’s Region 2B tournament. At the season opener, he shot a 52, and he was followed by Shaine Wallace (56), younger brother Thomas Dalton (57) and Hunter Breece (58).
“[The first match] I don’t think is a very good indicator of where we’ll end up,” Brown said. “We’ve got players who can compete 1 through 6. I see us having a chance to win districts.”
In the Bull Run, the top two teams and top eight individuals outside of those teams advance to the Region 2B tournament.
Clarke County was supposed to play this past Thursday, but Eagles director of athletics Casey Childs announced that day it was canceling all athletic activities through Sunday out of “an abundance of caution.”
The following is a glance at the area teams competing in the VHSL golf season.
HandleyCoach: Troy Mezzatesta, fourth year.
Last year: Fourth in Class 4 Northwestern District tournament.
Key losses: Braxton Duvall, Cody Williamson, Brennan Smith.
Key returnees: Jack Thome, Jr.; Austin Smith,, Jr.; Bobby Kaniecki, Sr.; Jonathan Carter, Sr.
Key newcomers: Jag Fitzsimmons, Fr.; Sam Thome, Fr.; Jackson Bouder, Fr.
Mezzatesta’s outlook: ”We’re young in some spots, so we’ve got to be able to fight through some moments and not let our nerves get to us too much. There’s plenty of stuff we need to work on. It’s a quick season, so there’s a short time to do it. Jack played a lot of competitive golf in the offseason, and I think that’s really showing. I think that sets the standard for what we have to do moving forward. His leadership is huge. Austin Smith (the No. 5 golfer at last year’s district tournament) has a lot of experience. He plays a lot of golf with his family all the time. Bobby Kaniecki has elevated his game and started to find his swing. Bobby was in every match maybe except for one last year, so those guys bring a ton of experience.”
Next match: Tuesday vs. Liberty (at Winchester Country Club)
Clarke CountyCoach: Tucker Brown, second year.
Last year: Fourth in Bull Run District tournament.
Key losses: None mentioned.
Key returnees: Keith Dalton, Sr.; Thomas Dalton, So.
Key newcomers: Shaine Wallace, Jr.; Hunter Breece, Fr.
Brown’s outlook: ”Keith’s not the most vocal kid you’ll ever meet. He’s a very one- or two-word answer kind of guy. He’s extremely polite though, and he’s kind of taken this mentorship role to the younger kids. We were talking about it quite a bit, to be a good leader you don’t necessarily have to be a vocal guy. You have to go out there and do it with your actions, and a lot of the younger guys are really looking to him as a role model. [In the first match], he had a 9 or 10 on one of the holes, and he came back two or three holes later and got a birdie. He had the same reaction talking to him after both holes. He’s very even-keeled, and I’m trying to get the younger guys to emulate the way he handles stress on the golf course.”
Next match: Tuesday vs. Stonewall Jackson (at Blue Ridge Shadows)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.