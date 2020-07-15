The Virginia High School League Executive Committee voted on Wednesday during a Zoom meeting to delay a decision on fall sports until July 27 and presented three options to vote on for conducting sports in the 2020-21 school year.
One thing that all three models have in common is that football, volleyball, cheerleading and field hockey are not options to be played in the fall. They are deemed to be “high-risk” sports as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Virginia’s current Phase 3 reopening plan, contact sports are not permitted. Each of those sports could take place in 2021 in two of the three models.
Fall sports were scheduled to begin with football and golf on July 30, with the rest of the fall sports slated to begin Aug. 3. But the official dates will not be known until the results of the July 27 meeting. The VHSL did state that the 10-day July-August dead period has been suspended and that out-of-season practices are allowed to continue for all sports.
In Model 1, all sports throughout the 2020-21 seasons would be left in their current seasons. In that model, only golf and cross country (considered low- and moderate-risk sports) would take place. Each of the four athletic directors interviewed for this story see that as the weakest option.
In Model 2, the fall and spring seasons would be switched with the exception of lacrosse, which would remain in the spring because it’s considered high risk. Track & field, tennis, soccer, baseball and softball are all considered low- and moderate-risk sports.
Model 3 is considered the “Condensed Interscholastic Plan.” The winter season would last from Dec. 14-Feb. 20 (first contest date: Dec. 28); the fall sports season would take place Feb. 15–May 1 (first contest date: March 1); and the spring season would take place April 12–June 26 (first contest date: April 26). VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said teams would play about 60 percent of their regular-season game schedule in that scenario.
When asked about playoffs in the Zoom meeting during a Model 3 discussion, Haun said “a state playoff situation may not be available” because he’s heard some superintendents talk about limiting travel for their students and keeping them local. Haun did say sectional or regional championships could take place, which would not be unprecedented. The VHSL held sectional championship competition during World War II.
Model 3 earned the most support in the Zoom meeting, but area athletic directors and coaches see Model 2 as a viable option as well. What was made clear in the Zoom meeting is that if Model 1 or 2 winds up being the choice, Model 3 is not a back-up option if sports come to a halt during the fall as a result of complications with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whatever model the VHSL decides on in its meeting on July 27 is the one that the organization will stick to. So if Model 2 is picked, spring sports athletes and coaches could see their seasons aborted for the second straight year if the pandemic spikes. Spring sports were nearing the end of their third week of preseason practice when the VHSL shut everything down on March 13. The spring sports season was eventually canceled for good on May 7.
When talking about Model 1, Haun said moving football, volleyball, cheerleading and field hockey and having them compete alongside other sports later in the year was not realistic.
“If you take football and then move it over into the spring season, I think you could possibly face some Title IX issues,” Haun said. “I think also we could face some legal challenge ... you’re bringing [several sports] into another season and competing with other sports.”
The Northwestern District — which includes Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando — will have a virtual meeting today to discuss the 2020-21 season and Wednesday’s proposals in more detail. Region 2B — which includes Clarke County — will also meet today.
Right now, Sherando activities coordinator Jason Barbe said he supports both Model 2 and Model 3. He said if information becomes available prior to July 27 which would make it more difficult for athletes to participate in one of those two models, he would choose the one with more favorable circumstances.
“Option 1 where volleyball, football and cheer don’t have seasons, I don’t think is a good option,” Barbe said. “Given the three options that are out there, both two and three allow for everything to take place. Those are the two options I would support.
“We have kids playing soccer, baseball and softball all over the state and country, actually, on travel teams right now. There’s some value to bringing them back and playing traditional spring sports this fall. Anytime we’re delaying things and getting closer to what we think is better health options is good, too. I wouldn’t say one or the other jumps out at me as my favorite right now, but both options two and three are good for allowing all kids to participate, and that’s what I want.”
Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser also thinks both Model 2 and Model 3 each have positives, but doesn’t have a preference right now.
“We’ll talk to our coaches and see what they would like to do the best,” Prosser said. “I do like the fact that they’re being creative and giving our kids an opportunity to compete. I think it’s important that all the kids get an opportunity to compete in some form or fashion.”
James Wood coordinator of student activities Craig Woshner thinks both Model 2 and 3 can work, but he likes Model 2 for now to try and give athletes the chance to start competing again sooner rather than later.
“I want our athletes competing as much as anybody,” said Woshner, whose son Nathaniel is a rising junior cross country and track athlete at James Wood. “Depending on how the situation goes, if they still can’t get to the point where they feel it’s safe to play in the fall, then at least option 3 saves the season for everybody. It will shuffle the order in which we’re used to playing things, but I think our coaches are prepared for either scenario, and I think our athletes understand the situation.”
Woshner said there’s “absolutely” a concern that spring sports athletes could lose another season if they’re played in the fall. But he pointed out that nothing has been predictable since COVID-19 gripped the nation.
“That’s what’s so frustrating about this entire situation,” Woshner said. “Whether you’re talking about school itself or sports and every other activity that goes with it. Nobody knows. Nobody has a crystal ball to tell you what this situation is going to be like in five, six, seven, eight months. You look back and you see how rapidly this whole situation has unfolded in the last five months, and where we could possibly be in another five months ... we could have a vaccine by then and have some positive news on that front. But that involves a lot [of work] also.”
Woshner said Virginia will need to have a strong grip on COVID-19 to make a winter season work.
“You’re smack in the middle of flu season, and you’re bringing all your sports indoors,” Woshner said. “All those sports are close-contact sports for the most part. Wrestling is as close-contact as you can possibly get. You’ve got basketball, which is very physical, played in a tight-confined space. And if you put two or three teams at [the Jim Barnett Park pool] for swimming, there’s not a whole lot of room in there.”
Sherando softball coach Clarence Smith said he’d be OK if the VHSL decided on Model 2, partly because he realizes how important the revenue from a football season can be to an athletic department.
“I recognize how important the football season is,” Smith said. “Whatever’s necessary to get those guys on the field is the best course of action for our school as far as the sports program is concerned, because the football program basically pays for everything else.
“[The softball team] could be ready to play in the fall if that’s what it’s going to take. I’d rather take a shot at that than looking at a situation where we may not play at all. As far as we’re concerned, we can play at a moment’s notice. Since I didn’t get to coach in the spring, even if we wind up only playing half a season in the fall, I’ll take it.”
Clarke County director of athletics Casey Childs said for now, he thinks Model 2 and 3 are options worth considering. He hopes today’s Region 2B meeting will give him a better idea of what the best route to take is.
This fall was going to be Childs’ first directing Clarke County’s football team as its head coach. But given that he was an assistant for 13 years, it’s not a major disappointment if he’s not coaching in football games. Childs — who will continue to lead his team through out-of-season practices — just wants to see his players get the chance to take the field for games at some point.
“The seniors have worked so hard and been a part of the program since eighth grade,” Childs said. “I just want those guys and the rest of the team to have a season.”
Childs wants his entire athletic department to get to compete.
That’s what Woshner wants, too.
“I do not want to see our kids miss an entire sports season again like we did in the spring,” Woshner said. “I don’t want to see those kids miss that opportunity. If we can’t play in the fall, I just hope we can do it down the road for all our sports this year.”
