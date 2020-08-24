The Virginia High School League issued a draft for the 2020-21 school year on Monday that would allow for 60 percent of a normal regular season and state championships in every sport, with one team from each region in every sport advancing to state competition.
But Monday’s special work session over Zoom made it clear that there a number of issues — particularly in regard to venues, officials and spectators — that will have to be addressed for the 2020-21 athletic year to be conducted in a relatively efficient manner.
The VHSL released Monday’s draft — which laid out what the regular season and postseason schedule could look like and is not a final draft — after meeting with coaches, athletic directors, principals, and superintendent representatives from the respective regions over the past 10 days.
In the postseason, there would be one week allowed for region play and one week allowed for state play. There would be no state quarterfinals. Teams that don’t participate in the region tournament would have the opportunity to participate in an extra game after the regular season is over, which must be completed by the region deadline. The VHSL is leaving it up regions and districts to determine how they schedule their regular seasons, and the region postseason format.
The draft makes adjustments to the original practice and competition dates that were presented on July 27 when the VHSL voted for the condensed season model. The condensed season plan was one of three options the VHSL considered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The VHSL — which had 30 Executive Committee members present for Monday’s session — will meet again on Sept. 3 for further discussion about its condensed season plan after talking with various personnel from around the state. VHSL director of communications Mike McCall said it’s possible that a final plan could be voted on that day depending on how the draft of the plan is received by membership from now until then.
Only one team is being allowed into state competition for every team sport because of the small window to hold each season, and to be equitable among all sports. Team state championship events will be hosted by the team listed at the top of the bracket as long as that team’s facility meets VHSL state tournament site requirements. If it doesn’t, the game will be moved to a nearby facility that meets the requirements.
VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun stated that this is being done to limit the complications that come with having games at neutral sites. Haun said a third party might not be interested in taking safety precautions for two outside schools.
When possible, Haun said state events will be limited to one day to cut down on expenses and meet safety requirements for indoor facilities.
The VHSL condensed-season calls for start dates of December for winter sports, February for fall sports and April for spring sports. In Monday’s draft, the basketball practice and competition dates are moved up a week from what was released on July 27.
Basketball (14 regular-season contests) could hold its first practices on Dec. 7 and first games on Dec. 21, while all other winter sports (Season 1) will start Dec. 14 and 28, respectively. Basketball was moved up a week to avoid too many three-game weeks. Sideline cheer is now included in the winter season after earlier being included in Season 2 (fall sports). All winter sports would be done by Feb. 20.
For fall sports, football and competition cheer would start Feb. 4 for practice (as opposed to the date of Feb. 15 released last month). Football could start playing games on Feb. 22, while all other fall sports would have March 1 as the first competition date. All fall sports would be done by May 1.
For spring sports (Season 3), all sports would start practice on April 12 and all sports except tennis could start competition on April 26. Tennis, which would end two weeks earlier than most of the other spring sports (June 11-13 compared to June 26) is allowed to start five days earlier on April 21. All spring sports would be done by June 26.
Haun emphasized that districts need to figure out a way to be fair with their district scheduling — he doesn’t want teams to not get the games they need to conduct a proper schedule. Haun said the VHSL may have to step in with scheduling suggestions if districts can’t come to a unanimous decision on scheduling.
Haun said games not played due to COVID-19 issues would not be considered forfeits.
The football regular season would feature six games over seven weeks. The first play date would take place on Monday, Feb. 22. The second play date would be Saturday, Feb. 27 (adjustments could be made to that second date). From that point forward, all games could take place on Fridays. At the end of the seven weeks (April 2-3 would be the regular-season finale), there would be four weeks left to hold a postseason to conclude on May 1.
“If you have a district that has an odd number of teams, everybody can’t play every Friday just because it’s an odd number,” said Haun when talking about six games in seven weeks. “And by having seven dates to play six games, if you were going to say, schedule five district games, and that sixth game you wanted to play that local rival or a team that’s maybe not in your district but is a game you traditionally play, that would give you another week to schedule that in there and get that in there.”
Locally, the Bull Run District has seven teams (Rappahannock County will not compete in the Bull Run this year) that could just compete among themselves. But the Class 4 Northwestern District has eight teams, so a true round-robin schedule would not be possible.
Though details of the football postseason were not discussed, Monday’s draft would presumably allow four teams in each region to participate in the playoffs.
In the winter, swimming and indoor track both are scheduled to have their state meets on Feb. 13, but that’s tentative because the VHSL isn’t sure it will be able to secure locations for those events. Haun also said some schools have told him that they might not be able to get as much practice time at pools due to COVID-19 restrictions, and some schools might not have access to a pool at all. In swimming, VHSL assistant director Shawn Knight said a virtual state meet is a possibility if needed.
In terms of qualifiers, swimmers and track athletes would not be able to qualify for states based on time or marks. The VHSL thinks it would be best to know for certain just how many athletes are going to be at a facility due to potential restrictions on how many people will be allowed in a facility.
In indoor track, from each region the top three people in each event will qualify. In swimming, the top four in each event will qualify. Feb. 1 is the region start date for track and Feb. 3 is the region start date for swimming. Wrestling would have eight-man brackets for the state tournament (region deadline Feb. 13, state tournament dates Feb. 18, 19 or 20). For basketball, the region deadilne is Feb. 13, state semis Feb. 16, state finals Feb. 20.
For other fall sports, cross country will have one team and the top five individuals advance to the state meet (April 17 region deadline, state meet dates April 23 or 24). For golf, one team and the top three individuals will advance (April 15 region deadline, April 19 state tournament). For girls’ golf, zone qualifiers will be April 21 or 22. This year, this will be the only way to qualify for the girls’ state tournament, which would be April 26. Volleyball would play 12 contests (region deadline, April 17, state semis April 20, state finals April 23 or 24). Competition cheer: region deadline April 10, state competition April 17.
In the spring, the state track meet will feature the top four finishers in each event (June 12 region deadline, state meet June 18 or 19). Baseball and softball: 12 games, region deadline June 19, state semis June 22, state finals June 26; soccer: 10 games, region deadline June 19, state semis June 22, state finals, June 26; tennis: region deadline June 5, state semis, June 7, state finals, June 11, 12 or 13.
As far as the number of people allowed at a facility, Haun said as of right now the state of Virginia is limiting school events to 250 people. But once the VHSL gathers more details, Haun is going meet with the governor’s office and the Virginia Department of Health and ask for facilities to open up 50 percent of its capacity to people. After that, he’ll ask for at least 1,000 people at a facility, which is what’s allowed at recreational events. If he can’t get that, the VHSL will have to settle for 250 people.
Because of officials’ concerns about the virus and official availability, Haun said there’s a major concern with having enough people to officiate events.
Haun said last week he had a conversation with ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston. Haun said if the ODAC has simultaneous spring and fall seasons, the VHSL won’t have regular access to officials who do both ODAC and VHSL contests.
“We may be looking at more two-man crews in basketball than we are three-man crews,” Haun said. “We may be looking at football games that have four- or five-man crews rather than seven-man crews. There could be some limitations with our soccer officials [with neighboring states, which usually compete in the fall, already postponing soccer to next spring or considering it]. The official piece is going to be a challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.