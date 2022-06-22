The second year of a two-year football schedule cycle is intended to be the same as the first year in terms of who teams play and when teams play, with the only real change being that the location of the game is changed for an equal home-and-home series.
For the five local teams, though, every team except Sherando will have one different opponent from last year on its 2022 regular-season schedule that kicks off on Aug. 26 and ends on Nov. 5. The Virginia High School League released its master schedule for the entire state on Wednesday.
James Wood and Millbrook did not get to play their full intended schedules in 2021 because each team had one game canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
The Colonels were supposed to play at Skyline in Week 3 on Sept. 10, but that game was canceled and James Wood traveled to Pulaski County that day. This year, Skyline will travel to James Wood in Week 2 (Sept. 2) and the Colonels’ off week will be Week 3 instead of Week 2.
Millbrook was scheduled to travel to Potomac Falls in Week 4 on Sept. 17 last year. That game was canceled and the Pioneers wound up traveling to Eastern View in Week 11 on Nov. 5. This year, the Pioneers will host Potomac Falls in Week 4 on Sept. 16.
Handley opened its season at Rock Ridge last year, but the Phoenix of the Dulles District have been replaced by Class 6 Gainesville of Prince William County. The second-year school did not play a varsity football schedule last year. The Judges will host the Cardinals at 1 p.m. on Aug. 27 in the season opener. Rock Ridge went 1-8 last year — seven of its losses, including one to the Judges, were by 34 points or more — and only has four Dulles District teams on its schedule.
Clarke County did not play at Mountain View last year in Week 6. The Generals canceled their season three weeks after the regular season started due to low roster numbers. The Eagles wound up taking a forfeit win. Clarke County will not play against Mountain View this year either and will instead travel to Class 4 Lightridge of the Dulles District in Week 6 on Sept. 30. That change means Clarke County will play six road games this season. Mountain View will have a season this year, but is only playing one Bull Run District game this year.
Clarke County is not the only local team that will have six road games this year. Sherando played six home games last year, and the Warriors will travel to each of the schools they hosted in 2021 this year.
The following are the full schedules for each of the five local teams. All games are at 7 p.m. with the exception of Handley’s Saturday home games, which start at 1 p.m, and Sherando’s home game with Fauquier on Oct. 28, which starts at 6 p.m. An * indicates a Class 4 Northwestern District game for Winchester/Frederick County schools and a Bull Run District game for Clarke County.
Handley — Aug. 27 vs. Gainesville; Sept. 3 vs. Harrisonburg; Sept. 9 at Spotswood; Sept. 16 at Skyline; Sept. 24 vs. Fauquier*; Sept. 30 off week; Oct. 7 at Millbrook*; Oct. 14 at Sherando*; Oct. 22 vs. Kettle Run*; Oct. 28 at Liberty*; Nov. 5 vs. James Wood*.
James Wood — Aug. 26 vs. Sherando*; Sept. 2 vs. Skyline; Sept. 9 off week; Sept. 16 at Brentsville; Sept. 23 vs. Kettle Run*; Sept. 30 at North Hagerstown (Md.); Oct. 7 vs. Jefferson (W.Va.); Oct. 14 at Liberty*; Oct. 21 at Fauquier*; Oct. 28 vs. Millbrook*; Nov. 5 at Handley*.
Millbrook — Aug. 26 vs. Jefferson (W.Va.); Sept. 2 at Loudoun County; Sept. 9 at Harrisonburg; Sept. 16 vs. Potomac Falls; Sept. 23 vs. Sherando*; Sept. 30 at Fauquier*; Oct. 7 vs. Handley*; Oct. 14 at Kettle Run*; Oct. 21 vs. Liberty*; Oct. 28 at James Wood*; Nov. 4 off week.
Sherando — Aug. 26 at James Wood*; Sept. 2 at Jefferson (W.Va.); Sept. 9 vs. Martinsburg; Sept. 16 vs. Musselman; Sept. 23 at Millbrook*; Sept. 30 at Riverside; Oct. 7 at Liberty*; Oct. 14 vs. Handley*; Oct. 21 off week; Oct. 28 vs. Fauquier*; Nov. 4 at Kettle Run*.
Clarke County — Aug. 26 vs. Warren County; Sept. 2 at Manassas Park; Sept. 9 off week; Sept. 16 at Central*; Sept. 23 vs. Strasburg*; Sept. 30 at Lightridge; Oct. 7 at Madison County*; Oct. 14 vs. Meridian; Oct. 21 at East Rockingham*; Oct. 28 vs. Luray*; Nov. 4 at Page County*.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.