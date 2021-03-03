With the three Frederick County schools not competing in the Virginia High School League volleyball season this year, the Class 4 Northwestern District is guaranteed to have new first-, second- and third-place teams.
Someone has to fill the void. With practically everyone back from last year, Handley coach Lindsay Cole feels her team has just as good a chance as anyone to fill the very top of that void in the five-team district.
“The girls were kind of a little bit bummed [that they won’t play the Frederick County schools in the VHSL season],” said Cole in a phone interview last week. “But at the same time maybe excited, because they can hopefully finish first in the district.”
The two teams that advance to the district championship match, which takes place on April 8, will qualify for the Region 4C tournament.
Handley (6-13, 4-10 district last year) is off to a strong start, sweeping non-district foe Broadway on Monday. That was one of two non-district matches for the Judges, who will play 10 regular-season matches prior to the district tournament.
The Judges did not have seniors on last year’s team, and had five freshmen.
Handley isn’t going into this season with the roster that it wanted, as senior setter Kate Rudolph (second team All-District; 242 assists to rank sixth in the area last year; area-best 61 aces) will miss the season with an injury.
But Cole said the team’s excellent chemistry was on display in the offseason, and she feels there’s a lot to like about her team, which will open district play at Liberty tonight.
“I think we’re at a place in our offense that we’re even stronger than we were at the end of last year,” Cole said. “We have a lot of strong defensive players. We added a little bit more height this year, so we have some blocking up front, and we have some smart go-to hitters that we can kind of rely on. They were young last year, and just kind of that development season under their belt on the varsity level I think did some wonders at a young age last season.”
Senior Emilie Pifer (second team All-District) ranked fifth in the area in kills (168) and digs (167) last year. Her sister Lindsay, a sophomore, ranked ninth in assists (178), 10th in kills (168), 11th in digs (131) and eighth in aces (46), and she had a strong all-around debut against Broadway with six kills, eight aces, 11 assists and 10 digs.
Handley is also led by junior defensive specialist Mya Swiger, who led the area with 326 digs last year.
In terms of district competition, Kettle Run (8-6 district record) and Fauquier (7-7) each had solid seasons last year.
The three Northwestern District teams that do not qualify for the Region 4C tournament will get a shot at the Frederick County teams on April 8 and 13 as part of the VHSL “Plus 1” format, which allows non-regional qualifying teams to compete in additional events as long as they’re completed by the region deadline. James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando are starting their competition volleyball seasons on April 1, so the overlap of the seasons will allow these additional matches to take place.
Clarke County (10-13, 5-9 Bull Run District) has a new head coach in Skylar Layton following a two-year stretch in which Barbara McCauley led the team.
Layton coached the Eagles JV team the previous two years, and she felt having already worked with most of the girls previously helped as the team made adjustments to training with COVID-19 protocols.
The Eagles got Layton’s tenure started off on the right foot, sweeping Page County on Tuesday.
All 12 of Clarke County’s regular-season matches will be against Bull Run District teams, with two against each school. East Rockingham — which shared the Bull Run regular-season title with Madison County with 13-1 records last year — is not playing a Bull Run schedule this year.
Layton thinks the Eagles’ experience will carry them a long way. Clarke County has five seniors on its roster of 12, including Alyssa Hoggatt, the area’s No. 2 player in assists last year (496). Hoggatt, who had 25 assists against Page on Tuesday, was ninth in the area last year with 34 blocks.
The Eagles will also be led by junior middle hitter Bella Stem (119 kills, No. 3 in the area with blocks with 61). Stem had 18 kills and six blocks against Page. Junior middle hitter Abby Peace added 15 kills against the Panthers.
“I think Alyssa will play a big role with leadership, and I’m really expecting Bella Stem to find her voice this year since it’s her third year being on the varsity team,” Layton said.
The following is a glance at each team competing in the VHSL volleyball season.
HandleyCoach: Lindsay Cole, 13th season.
Last year: 6-13 (4-10 Class 4 Northwestern District); lost to Sherando in district quarterfinals.
Key losses: Kate Rudolph (injury).
Top returning players: Lindsay Pifer, So., setter; Emile Pifer Sr., outside hitter, Anna Prosser, Jr., OH; Izzy Manheimer So., right side/setter; Mya Swiger Jr., defensive specialist; Kyla Tigney Sr., RS (24 blocks); Takira Washington, So., DS; Molly Lee, So., middle blocker.
Top newcomers: Yoana Katrandzhska, So., DS; Amyra Newman, Sr., MB; Lena Parker, Fr., MB.
Cole’s outlook: ”We added Amyra Newman and Lena Parker, who are close to 6 feet and can help us at the net, and we still have Kyla Tigney (5-10). With Kate out, we’re probably going to use Izzy Manheimer for setting more. She’s really stepped up in the offseason to take that role, but we have a lot of people we think can set for us. The sophomores we have on our team have been playing together in travel league and in middle school, and their chemistry shows up on the court. They’ve come in stronger than they were last year. The juniors and seniors are showing leadership, and it seems like everyone is on the same page. Our team is really deep.”
Next match: Today at Liberty, 7:15 p.m.
Clarke CountyCoach: Skyler Layton, 1st season.
Last year: 10-13 (5-9 Bull Run District); lost to East Rockingham in the Region 2B semifinals.
Key losses: Liz Wallace, Jessie Fikac, Riley Marasco, Hannah Trenary.
Top returning players: Alyssa Hoggatt, Sr.; setter; Bella Stem, Jr.; middle hitter; Abby Peace, Jr., MH.
Top newcomers: Natalia Rodriguez, So., libero; Bailey Mayo, So., setter.
Layton’s outlook: “I think overall, everybody has shown a lot of improvement this year. As weird as times are right now, we had a lot of girls consistently showing up to our offseason workouts, because they wanted something to do, they wanted to play. I think having our season possibly not happen and now being able to have it has really lit a fire with all of the girls. I’m expecting them to do very well this year.”
Next match: Today at Rappahannock County, 7:15
