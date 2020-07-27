Athletes, coaches and fans will have to wait until December to get a taste of high school sports competition.
The Virginia High School League Executive Committee voted 34-1 on Monday in a Zoom meeting in favor of Model 3, which starts in December with winter sports. The “Condensed Interscholastic Plan” was one of three models that the VHSL presented for consideration on July 15 to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday’s vote calls for the following — winter sports: Dec. 14-Feb. 20 (first contest date: Dec. 28); fall sports (including football): Feb. 15–May 1 (first contest date: March 1); spring sports: April 12–June 26 (first contest date: April 26).
“I was expecting today’s decision,” Sherando activities coordinator Jason Barbe said in a phone interview on Monday. “It was probably the best decision based on everything that we know and everything that we don’t know [with COVID-19]. I think it’s important to remember there’s just as much we don’t know as we do know. That’s why you make a decision like the one we did.”
The end date for each season would be the last possible date for postseason contests, if the VHSL chooses to have postseason competition. Playoffs will be discussed in more detail on Aug. 24. VHSL executive director Billy Haun said teams might be able to play more than 60 percent of a normal schedule depending on what type of postseason plan is adopted.
Schools can continue to hold out-of-season practices. Haun said the VHSL hopes to issue Phase 3 practice guidelines soon, perhaps today.
In order for Model 3 to take effect in its entirety Haun noted that the state of Virginia needs to either move past the current Phase III of its reopening plan or have the Phase III guidelines be revised to allow for high-risk activities. For example, basketball and wrestling, which would kick things off in the winter, are both high risk.
Haun added that the risk status for certain sports could change before December, and the dates for the Condensed Interscholastic Plan could change depending on Virginia’s status with COVID-19.
Since revealing its three models on July 15, the VHSL has made it clear that it did not want to have any high contact risk sports take place in the fall. The VHSL is using NCAA guidelines to determine risk levels for playing certain sports. The guidelines take into account “the probability and significance of respiratory droplet spread during vigorous exercise when physical distancing and masking are not applied or are not possible.”
Model 1 called for sports to be aligned with their traditional seasons, but only golf and cross country (considered low- and moderate-risk sports) would take place in the fall. Football, volleyball and cheerleading would have been eliminated for the entire 2020-21 sports because of their status as high contact risk sports.
Model 2 called for the fall and spring sports seasons to switch, and that plan would have eliminated the high-risk sports of soccer and lacrosse for the entire year.
Model 3 gives every sport a chance at competing this year and buys time for schools to prepare themselves to be ready when December comes. Haun noted that schools need to plan their academic schedules, their transportation plans, and how to deal with possible COVID-19 outbreaks at their respective schools.
Schools will also need time to develop their athletic schedules since everything they had done prior to Monday was based on having seasons of regular length. The length of a potential postseason will help shape the scheduling of regular-season contests.
The VHSL made it clear on Monday that it did not want to make modifications to its plans due to multiple concerns, including legal issues that could come up with treating a certain sport different than others.
The VHSL wants to be equitable with season length, so there’s potential issues with moving a low-risk sport like golf to the fall and then having condensed seasons for every other sport. The VHSL also did not want to move golf from the fall sports window of February to April to the April-June window because some golfers might be denied an opportunity to play spring sports.
Haun said there’s also a concern of playing sports in the fall if the state of Virginia decides to move back into Phase 2 or has to shut down sports because of complications with COVID-19, which could result in a sports season being canceled for the entire year. On Sunday, Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted, “... if the numbers don’t come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus. Wear a mask and practice physical distancing so we don’t have to move back.”
If a sport gets shut down in the fall or winter, Haun said the VHSL would not want to give it a second chance in the spring out of concern of having an abundance of sports at the same time.
Though emotions were mixed among activities coordinators about Monday’s decision, all are glad their athletes are being given a chance to compete, and they added the vote provided some much-needed clarity for the future.
“I’m glad there’s a plan in place,” Millbrook coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins said. “I’m glad we have something to work towards now. I’m glad we have something to look forward to. But there’s still a lot that needs to happen for [activities] to take place.”
Clarke County director of student athletics and football coach Casey Childs said, “I’m excited that everybody is going to have a season, even though it’s going to be condensed. It’s good to see something on the table now and what we’re going to try and do. We’ve been left in limbo for quite some time over what’s going to happen and what’s not going to happen.”
James Wood CSA Craig Woshner was hoping to see some low and moderate risk sports held in the fall because of the high-risk nature of the winter sports season.
“The VHSL is kind of in a no-win situation at this point with there still being a lot of question about even if schools are going to open,” Woshner said. “I understand the optics of that. But I think they already made their mind up that they were not going to pick-and-choose sports to conduct [in certain seasons]. It was going to be all-or-nothing.
“I think that’s short-sighted. I understand the legal questions about it, but that’s part of sports, too. Every time kids go out on the field you risk a lawsuit for one reason or another. I think they could have made a decision to go with the low [and moderate] risk sports and conduct those in a safe manner. I think there was a pretty good amount of support for that. Obviously, the executive council felt otherwise.”
Haun acknowledged it will be important for the VHSL to have input from the rest of the state for its postseason discussion. A one-game “bowl week” has been broached as a possibility for football. Haun reiterated that it’s possible that travel restrictions for various school districts could affect whether postseason play even takes place.
One concern that was brought up in the Executive Committee meeting was the fact that the fall-spring season overlap is larger than the winter-fall overlap. VHSL associate director Tom Dolan clarified that May 1 would be the final date for football — the rest of the sports are likely to end April 24-26, which would cut down on the overlap.
The main concern for local activities directors is getting their athletes on the field as much as possible.
“Obviously, I want to be safe, but I want as many kids to compete as much as they can,” Barbe said. “Is that a playoff model? I don’t know. Is it a non-playoff, just play regular-season model? ... I want to see us maximize the regular season. I don’t want to play a five-game [football] regular season so that you can [then] play four playoff games and somebody gets knocked out in the first round.
“We need to maximize our regular season in every sport. ... But [with a potential postseason], we’re going have to be smart about travel, we’re going to have to be smart about what localities are going to other localities. There’s still too much uncertainty to go with anything other than a ‘wait-and-see’ attitude at this point.”
Another concern for high school sports is the availability of game officials. Haun said there’s already a shortage of officials in the VHSL, and Haun acknowledged the possibility that some people might choose to not work at all in 2020-21 because of COVID-19 concerns. VHSL associate director Tom Dolan added that officials might have to sit out if they become infected with COVID-19.
“Should you have an outbreak in those individual groups and they have to shut down, your sports are going to shut down,” Dolan said. “There’s going to be some serious concerns, not necessarily the athletes because we hear they’re not transmitting as readily as other groups, but you’ve got to think about outside the athlete box and some of the other people that are involved in these events.”
