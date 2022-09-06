WINCHESTER — The building that once served up the latest headlines is just days away from serving thirsty and hungry people in downtown Winchester.
Vibrissa Beer and Kitchen will open to the public at 11 a.m. Thursday at 10 N. Kent St. in a portion of the building that was occupied by The Winchester Star before the newspaper moved operations to the Loudoun Street Mall in March 2019.
On Friday morning, Vibrissa owners Kerry and Tim Barnhart were working diligently with staff to put the final touches on the establishment before welcoming their first guests.
"We're very tired but very excited," Kerry Barnhart said with a smile.
Vibrissa (formerly Front Royal Brewing Co.) was established in 2018 on Main Street in Front Royal. The opening of the new Winchester location marks the first time the business has expanded.
The new brewery and restaurant are located in the portion of the building where The Star used to print newspapers, store massive rolls of paper and circulate the latest editions to readers in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and beyond. Vibrissa is leasing 13,000 square feet of the 35,680-square-foot building owned by the Byrd family, former publishers of the newspaper, which is now owned by The Ogden Newspapers Inc. of West Virginia.
"This building is amazing," Kerry Barnhart said. "We were looking at a number of different buildings in the area because Winchester is a great, growing place for our brewery, but when we walked into this building, we were like, 'Oh my goodness.'"
The Barnharts said the building's high ceilings and ample floor space are perfect for a restaurant, a kitchen and a large brewing operation that includes four massive tanks. There's even space outside for a "beer garden" — an outdoor drinking and dining area — and there's a loading dock in the back where the brewery can ship cans of Vibrissa beer to more than 50 retail locations in Virginia and the Washington metro area.
The Barnharts said they were initially planning on setting up a small brewery and taproom in Winchester, but then they stepped inside the former Star facility.
"We did more than we first thought we would because this space is so perfect for it," Tim Barnhart said.
"Yeah, go big or go home," Kerry Barnhart added.
After the Barnharts signed a lease for the property in August 2021, it took a year to convert the building from newspaper operations to a brewery and restaurant.
"We started demo-ing late last fall, early winter, and we really started construction here in a serious way the first of the year," Tim Barnhart said.
"We couldn't be happier with it," Kerry Barnhart said of the new Vibrissa Beer and Kitchen.
Tim Barnhart said Vibrissa will serve several types of brewed-on-site craft beer at its new Kent Street location, including lager, IPA, pale ale, hefeweizen, German porter, sour, ESB and saison.
"We want a variety of beer styles here in the taproom," Tim Barnhart said. "Everybody should be able to find something they like."
In addition to beer, Vibrissa's Winchester location will also serve wine, hard seltzers and cider, craft sodas, iced tea, cold-brewed coffee and a variety of upscale pub food including sour-dough pizza, burgers, sandwiches and an assortment of appetizers suitable for sharing.
"We're trying to appeal to everybody," Kerry Barnhart said. "This is a gathering place. We want people to come here, feel comfortable and break bread."
Vibrissa Beer and Kitchen is having an invitation-only soft launch on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will open its doors to the general public on Thursday. Its hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
"That might change," Kerry Barnhart said. "We're just starting out with those hours."
For more information, visit vibrissabeer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.