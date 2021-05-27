WINCHESTER — Citing a lack of time, Jacob Glover “Trae” Vickers III announced on Wednesday that he is discontinuing his bid for the Stonewall District seat on the Frederick County School Board.
Vickers, 40, announced his candidacy last week. At the time, he was trying to gather 125 signatures from registered voters, one of the requirements necessary for him to be considered an official candidate and have his name printed on the Nov. 2 ballot.
But after giving it more thought, he said in a phone interview, he realized "my work is going to be taking up more of my time" than he anticipated.
Vickers is a member service representative for Navy Federal Credit Union.
"I wouldn't be able to devote enough time" to School Board matters, he said.
A graduate of Handley High School, Vickers has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Gardner-Webb University and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Shenandoah University.
During a previous interview, he mentioned he has a niece attending a county school and a sister who is a special education teacher for the Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS). He and his wife hope to eventually raise a family, he said.
"I just don’t feel, with work and hopefully a child soon, that I would be able to give the full 110% commitment that it would require to be a school board member," Vickers said in an emailed statement. "So it’s best to step out of trying to get on the ballot."
He said it's too soon for him to determine whether he'll seek a board seat in the future.
Frank Wright, the current Stonewall District school board member, isn't seeking re-election.
Still vying for the seat are former board member John Lamanna and Diana Hackney, a former FCPS teacher and university administrator.
Vickers said he wishes them "the best of luck" in the election.
