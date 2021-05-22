WINCHESTER — Jacob Glover “Trae” Vickers III, a member service representative for Navy Federal Credit Union, is joining the race for the Stonewall District seat on the Frederick County School Board.
Vickers, 40, is still collecting 125 signatures from qualified voters to get his name on the Nov. 2 ballot. Former School Board member John Lamanna and former university administrator and Frederick County Public Schools teacher Diana Hackney also have announced they are running for the seat.
Frank Wright, who currently represents the Stonewall District on the School Board, is not seeking re-election.
All School Board candidates must run as independents. Paperwork from candidates must be submitted to election officials by June 8 in order for their name to appear on the ballot.
Vickers graduated from Handley High School in 2000 and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina. He earned his master’s degree in organizational leadership from Shenandoah University this year.
He said he and his wife plan on raising a family and having their children attend Frederick County Public Schools. Although he doesn’t have any children yet, has a 10-year-old niece who attends a county school and his sister is a special education teacher in the division.
Vickers previously served on the ChildSafe Center’s board of directors, and he currently serves on the local Salvation Army’s board of directors. He is co-chairman of Bloomin’ Sunday, a Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival event.
He said he is running for the School Board because he has always wanted to get involved with local politics. However, he said he doesn’t view the School Board as a political office; it’s more so a way to serve and give back to the community by representing the constituents of the Stonewall District.
“I want to be a fresh voice for the board, and a fresh voice especially for students, teachers and parents,” Vickers said. “I think that’s lacking.”
He offered an example of a time when he didn’t think the board fully listened to students and parents. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the board voted to bring back high school sports on a different season schedule compared to surrounding divisions. Vickers said he would have voted to align the season with other school divisions this spring.
“Voices were not heard enough through that,” he said. “There needed to be that advocate for that.”
Vickers also said he would have kept in-person learning to just two days per week for the rest of the school year instead of increasing it to four days per week in mid-April. He believes there were teacher voices that weren’t listened to closely enough when the board made that decision.
He also disagrees with the way the board limits the time for public comments. He added that if there are hundreds of public comments to be read or hundreds of people who want to speak at a board meeting, they should be heard.
When the School Board was making a decision about letting children return to the classroom for the 2020-21 school year amid the pandemic, 250 public comments were submitted for that meeting. Not every comment was read aloud due to a set time constraint.
“Every single person in a pandemic like that, your voice needs to be heard,” Vickers said. “Had I been on the board, every one of those would have been read.”
As some members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and some community members have been critical of the division’s equity program, which started three years ago, Vickers believes FCPS and its School Board need to redo and reexamine the program entirely.
Though the division has never described the equity program as critical race theory, Vickers said he think it’s headed in that direction, and that should change.
“It needs to be important that we’re ensuring equity by recognizing and respecting and meeting the diverse strengths and challenges of all students,” he said.
Equity needs to be “redrawn,” Vickers said, by possibly holding public hearings among students and parents about the program.
“Let’s get the equity initiative out there, let’s have public hearings on it. Let’s listen to the parents, let’s listen to the students,” Vickers said. “Because it is a hot topic right now. Let’s revamp it, because the way it is right now, it’s not meeting the needs of the school system.”
