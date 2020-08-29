With federal money for helping crime victims drying up, local victim advocates support changes to increase the flow of funds.
Melissa D. Rice, Frederick County Victim Witness Program director, Jim Pearce, Winchester Victim Witness Program director and Beth Marple, Clarke County Victim Witness Program director expressed support this week for a proposal to redirect money from Department of Justice non-prosecution settlements with corporate criminals to the Office for Victims of Crime fund.
The money currently goes into the general treasury. In 2018 and last year, $8 billion was raised annually from the settlements, according to the National Association of Attorney Generals. The change being proposed by the association would benefit local programs, which get about 75% of their money from federal funds. The state pays the remainder.
"Anything that can increase the amount of money that will benefit crime victims is a plus for society as a whole," Pearce, who was hired in 1995, said in an email. Rice, who began the Frederick County program in 1996, said in an email that money is "stretched each year to the limit" to help clients.
Marple said in an interview that her program is in the third year of a three-year federal grant. While current funding is stable, Marple supports measures to increase it.
"Somebody going through the court process without us, it would be a very lonely, dark area," said Marple who was hired in 2005. "We're kind of the light taking them through that."
While property and violent crime have decreased to record lows in the last 25 years, victim/witness programs have proliferated to avoid victims being re-traumatized by the often confusing criminal justice system and lengthy process. Victim/witness advocates help clients navigate the system and provide moral support during sometimes emotional and tense court proceedings.
Nearly 2,500 new organizations have received money under the Victims of Crime Act since 2015 and 2.5 million new victims were served between 2015-19, according to the association. But as help for victims has increased, money from the VOCA fund to pay for it is down due to less money recouped from federal fines and penalties.
The fund has a $2.6 billion cap in the current fiscal year, according to Office of Victims of Crime. In a letter on Monday to congressional leaders, the association said the balance of the fund will reach a 10-year low by the end of next year if changes aren't made.
"Any decrease in the funds available for distributing results in a decrease in the number of victims and survivors that are served as well as potential loss of staff for victim service programs," the letter said. "Redirecting these [corporate] deposits will provide increased funding and allow for better predictability of state awards."
Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring was among the 50 state attorney generals as well as representatives from the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories who signed the letter. Besides increasing funding, Herring said in a news release that the plan would increase the four-year limit for programs to spend grant money awarded to them.
"Providing victims of crimes and their families with the services and help that they need and deserve is critical for helping them on their path towards healing," he said. "Increased funding and flexibility for VOCA-funded programs would greatly benefit crime victims and their families across Virginia."
