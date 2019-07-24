WINCHESTER — The man who died in an apparent drowning when the Town Run canal flooded on Monday during an intense thunderstorm has been identified.
Kenneth Wayne Romick, 62, of the 900 block of Millwood Pike in Frederick County, is believed to have died accidentally, according to an email on Tuesday from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan. Jennifer Starkey, district administrator for the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas, said in an email that autopsy results weren’t completed.
Where and how Romick ended up in the water remains under investigation, but Behan said he was first reported to police as being seen in the Town Run in the 100 block of South Kent Street. That’s near the Congregational Community Action Project, a food pantry and services provider for homeless and low-income people at 112 S. Kent St.
Frances Salmon, CCAP director, said Romick was a regular client at CCAP in 2017, but he stopped coming last year. She described him as “polite, courteous and grateful” for the services he received. “I had nothing but pleasant interactions with him,” Salmon said.
Salmon said some CCAP clients hang out under the bridge by the canal to relax or sleep on hot days. That can be dangerous if the canal floods because there are limited exits.
“There are a lot of places where once you get in, you can’t get out. The wall is just too high,” she said. “If they go up to one of those underpass areas where they can sit, then if something like that were to happen, they can’t get back to where they got in fast enough to get out of there. That’s always my fear.”
Salmon, who’s volunteered at CCAP since 2014, said the water in the canal is usually only a foot deep, but it surged to about seven feet during the storm, creating an intense current. The storm dropped about an inch of rain between 2 and 3 p.m. on Monday.
“I’ve never seen anything like Monday,” Salmon said. “It was insane.”
Romick had visited the Town Run at least once before. In 2016, he was arrested after a police officer saw him engaged in an indecent act under the waterway’s Cork Street bridge. Romick was convicted of indecent exposure a year later.
On Monday, his lifeless body was pulled from the water by Robert Charles Fowler Jr., a member of the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center’s Community Inmate Work Force program. Fowler and five other inmates had just completed a work detail at City Yards at 301 E. Cork St.
Lloyd Galligan, a city maintenance technician who was supervising the inmates, said Romick was naked and face down in the water when they spotted him. He said Fowler pulled him to the bank across from 524 Hollingworth Drive after he was dragged about 30 yards by the strong current. Galligan said he worried that Fowler or the other inmates could’ve drowned trying to rescue Romick due to the strength of the current during the downpour.
“It’s just a tragic situation,” he said. “We tried to do everything we could possibly do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.