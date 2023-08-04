BERRYVILLE — The teenager who died as a result of injuries she sustained in a car-train collision early Wednesday morning in Fauquier County was a recent graduate of Clarke County High School.
On Thursday, the Virginia State Police identified her as Haidan B. Smallwood, 18, of Berryville.
Smallwood was a passenger in a 2015 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen and was driven by Jeremiah Greenfield, 19, of Winchester, according to state police and Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Smallwood was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Greenfield sustained serious injuries and also was flown to INOVA.
Another passenger, Nakii Russell, 20, of Leesburg, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center, according to reports.
Rick Catlett, superintendent of Clarke County Public Schools, said Smallwood graduated from Clarke County High School in December.
The school division has reached out to Smallwood’s family to extend condolences and offer any needed support, Catlett said.
“It’s tragic. It’s heartbreaking anytime we lose kids” in the community, he said, adding that Smallwood had “so much life left” to live.
When the new school year starts Aug. 23, counseling will be made available to any students who are grieving over Smallwood’s loss, Catlett said.
The accident occurred around 12:22 a.m. Wednesday.
According to a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office news release, a deputy observed the Accord traveling 97 mph in a 55 mph zone on northbound U.S. 17 near the bridge at Hastings Lane. The deputy, who was traveling southbound, then crossed the median, activated his emergency equipment and tried to stop the speeding vehicle.
Because of the driver’s speed, the release stated, the deputy didn’t catch up to the Accord until he reached the area near O’Bannon Road. The driver failed to stop for a second deputy who joined the pursuit and activated his emergency equipment. The driver then continued north toward Marshall, but the original pursuing deputy slowed his vehicle while approaching the village, lost sight of the Accord and terminated his pursuit.
However, that deputy continued looking for the Accord. He encountered it again at the intersection of Free State Road and Grove Lane, where the driver almost struck the deputy’s vehicle, the release stated. With the deputy in pursuit, the driver entered westbound Interstate 66. Driving at more than 115 mph, the deputy couldn’t catch up to the Accord and lost sight of it near Exit 23, but he continued north on U.S. 17 where he again terminated his pursuit, taking into account his speed, the road having only two lanes and the safety of other drivers, the release continued.
The deputy eventually located the Accord near the intersection of U.S. 17 and Rokeby Road near Delaplane. The Accord had reportedly passed multiple vehicles stopped at a railroad crossing and struck the side of a moving train. The deputy immediately requested emergency medical services for the driver and two passengers, extinguished a fire in the Accord’s engine bay and provided first aid to its occupants, according to the release.
Nobody aboard the Norfolk Southern train was injured, according to state police. The train stopped after the crash occurred.
State police continue to investigate the crash and the vehicle being reported stolen from Winchester. As of Thursday afternoon, no charges had been filed, said state police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
A GoFundMe has been established to help Smallwood’s family with funeral expenses.
