SHAWNEELAND — The man fatally shot inside a home in the 100 block of Cornstalk Trail on Aug. 2 was identified by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office on Monday as Walter Flores Duarte.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in an email that the delay in naming Duarte, 48, was due to difficulty in reaching Duarte’s family in El Salvador. He said the family was notified when Duarte's body was sent to El Salvador this weekend. "Until we know the know the next of kin, we won't identify the victim out of respect for the victim and family," he said.
Duarte and the home's resident were seen by a neighbor shooting inside and outside of the home shortly before the shooting was reported at 4:32 a.m., according to a search warrant affidavit. The death has been deemed “suspicious” by the Sheriff's Office, but no arrests have been made. Millholland said investigators are still awaiting laboratory results and a report from the state Office of The Chief Medical Examiner. An office staffer said on Monday that the official cause of death is pending.
The neighbor said he saw Duarte firing a pistol until 4 a.m. and saw the homeowner "setting a pistol down" inside the home, the search warrant affidavit states. The homeowner, who The Winchester Star hasn't identified because he hasn't been charged with a crime, denied any shooting occurred at the home. But authorities found a .22-caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol containing seven bullets inside the home. Shell casings were also found in the home, including near Duarte's body.
