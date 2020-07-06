BERRYVILLE — The identity of the man who died along the Shenandoah River in Clarke County on June 19 has been released.
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) spokeswoman Paige Pearson has identified the victim as Nathan Delane Cate, 64, of Stephenson.
The incident happened about 3 p.m. on the river at a site off Parker Lane, the road leading to Shenandoah University’s River Campus at Cool Spring Battlefield in eastern Clarke County. According to the DGIF, people were traveling on the river in an unpowered craft when a man, later identified as Cate, fell overboard and was unable to climb back in.
Pearson has said the craft may have hit an object submerged in the river. She also has said investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.
She had no additional details. The DGIF is awaiting an autopsy report from the state Medical Examiner's Office.
"We have to have that (report) to finalize the case," Pearson said.
The DGIF is investigating the incident because it’s responsible for enforcing laws related to hunting, fishing and boating.
According to Cate's obituary, published June 25 in The Winchester Star, he was an Army veteran who "lived a full life of love and laughter." His survivors include a son and four daughters, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Cate were held June 29 in Berryville.
