WINCHESTER — Gerald Wayne Marple Jr., who fatally shot Walter Ray Long Jr. on Dec. 30, won’t be charged in Long’s death.
Instead, a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on Thursday indicted Long’s friend, 42-year-old Jeffrey Brian Smith of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, for second-degree murder.
In a written statement, Ross P. Spicer, county commonwealth’s attorney, said Marple legitimately feared for his life, fired in self-defense and accidentally struck Long, who was fleeing after seeing Marple reach for the rifle that was by his bed.
“Although no evidence suggests the decedent, Mr. Long, was acting in an aggressive manner, Virginia law recognizes the doctrine of transferred intent self-defense,” Spicer wrote. “[It] provides that if a person acting in self-defense unintentionally injures or kills a third person, he is not intentionally liable for the injury or death.”
Virginia’s felony homicide statute under which Smith was charged allows for a person to be liable for someone who’s accidentally killed, even if they didn’t kill the person. Under the law, the person can be charged for the killing if it occurred while they were “in the prosecution of some felonious act.” An example would be a bank robber charged with second-degree murder if a bank security guard shot at the robber and killed an innocent bystander.
Long, a 32-year-old Frederick County resident and father of one, was shot in the back by Marple with a hunting rifle inside Marple’s home in the 100 block of Dicks Hollow Road.
Smith told police that he and Long went to the home to retrieve the rifle, which Smith said Marple had stolen from him.
The 45-year-old Marple said Smith struck him with a metal pipe as he and his girlfriend, Hope Renee Johnson, lay in bed. Marple then fired a single shot, killing the fleeing Long, who was unarmed.
Police said Smith, who has pending stalking and violation of a protection order charges in Hampshire County, West Virginia, admitted to picking up the pipe in the home and standing over Marple with it. He denied hitting him. According to police, Marple had a bruise over his left eye and on his left hand.
Johnson previously told The Winchester Star that the door to the home was locked and she believes Long and Smith entered by pushing their way through cardboard covering a window near the front door. She said Marple fired in self-defense after being attacked.
In addition to second-degree murder, Smith, who was initially charged with malicious wounding, was indicted on charges of attempted robbery and attempted possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Thursday night.
