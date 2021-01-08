MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — As the Berkeley County, W.Va., Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the Saturday night shooting outside of a local bar and grill, Sheriff Nathan Harmon has released details describing the incident as isolated and identified the two people who were killed.
“As our investigators continue to work diligently, it is the intent to continue to update the public, specifically our Berkeley County citizens of continued progress regarding the shooting that had occurred (Saturday) at Laddies (Bar and Grill),” Harmon wrote in a social media update.
Harmon identified the two victims as Richard Light Sr., 52, and Robert Truhan, 39. They were both pronounced deceased at the scene.
The release said a third individual injured is in stable medical condition at Berkeley Medical Center and will remain unidentified for the “integrity and security of the continuing investigation.”
“I want to emphasize to our citizens that through investigation, it has been confirmed that this not a random incident, but an isolated incident involving two different motorcycle clubs,” Harmon wrote. “I want to ensure to our citizens that your safety is of the upmost importance and a top priority to the BCSO.”
Harmon said a rivalry between the clubs is believed to be the motive behind the shootings.
As previously reported, deputies were dispatched to 170 Lutz Ave. Saturday at approximately 8:17 p.m. in response to reports of a shooting.
Harmon’s release said Berkeley County 911 reported three people were shot in the Laddies parking lot and appeared to be unresponsive.
According to the release, sheriff deputies arrived on scene at approximately 8:21 p.m., secured the scene and began assessing the condition of the gunshot victims.
The release said two adult male victims were pronounced dead on scene, and the third male gunshot victim was transported to Berkeley Medical Center for emergency treatment.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting, including any photos or video evidence from the night of the shooting, is asked to contact investigating Sergeant T. M. Snyder at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department — 304-267-7000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 304-267-4999.
