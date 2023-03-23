WINCHESTER — After more than a year of planning and preparation, Victory Church is ready to start work on a new building to accommodate its increasingly popular Olive Branch Food Pantry.
"It's time for us to get moving," church member Joe Wilder, who is heading a capital campaign to finance construction of the $500,000 structure, said on Thursday.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new 5,200-square-foot building will be held this Sunday following morning church services. The ceremony, Wilder said, "is to energize the congregation and the community, and to let them know that we're really building this building. We're really excited to actually get started because we know people will support us and come out to help once they actually see the building."
The new structure for Olive Branch Food Pantry, which is part of the Verona-based Blue Ridge Area Food Bank network that feeds thousands of financially struggling people in the Shenandoah Valley, will be erected on Victory Church's campus, on land adjacent to the sanctuary at 2870 Middle Road. Wilder said church officials also have plans to eventually build a new playground next to the pantry for the enjoyment of his congregation's youngest members and kids enrolled in the church's Rainbow Express Preschool.
Those children will no doubt be pleased when the food pantry moves out of the main church building and into its own facility. That's because church staff and pantry volunteers have been scrambling for three years to find enough space inside the 42,000-square-foot sanctuary for the highly popular food assistance program. A year ago, they were forced to take over the youth ministry portion of the church building to accommodate cases, cartons, boxes and sorting tables so pantry volunteers could prepare items for weekly distribution to a growing number of people in need.
"All of that [space currently occupied by the pantry] will be converted back to the church," Wilder said. "That's huge because our church [attendance] is growing."
The new building promises to simplify the pantry's distribution operations, Wilder said, because volunteers will have more room to sort items and pack boxes, and clients will be able to drive up to the front of the structure and have the boxes brought out to them. The drive-up area will be covered by a large canopy so no one will get wet if it happens to be raining or snowing on distribution day.
"The food will be sitting here and we'll just load it right into their cars," Wilder said while pointing to where the canopy will be situated next to the parking lot. "This building is going to be completely for the food pantry — no other ministries or Sunday school rooms."
Since the new structure will be on par with an industrial building or warehouse, there won't be many interior amenities so construction should move along quickly. Wilder said the structure's exterior walls and roof could go up as early as May, and the goal is to have the pantry completely ready for operations by the end of the year.
"We've partnered with Integral Construction, a local contractor," Wilder said. "The city has approved our site plan, and we're applying for building permits right now so we can get moving soon."
There's no question about the need for an expanded Olive Branch Food Pantry. Wilder said the outreach effort that began in 1965 with a single cardboard box that held food items for anyone in need now serves more than 100 families per week. In 2022, 12,000 people from Winchester, Frederick County and nearby communities in West Virginia were given free boxes of food that had a combined weight of 144,602 pounds.
The new pantry building, Wilder said, could eventually be used for other programs that also serve the community.
"Maybe we could have a time for people to pick up used clothing, or maybe we could have medical personnel come in and do health checks," he said. "There are all kinds of things we could do to grow the ministry once we have our own separate space."
Fundraising for the new structure is ongoing. At 4 p.m. on April 1, Victory Church will host a barbecue chicken dinner and auction to raise money for the pantry project. Meals will cost $15 each, and kids can get a chicken nuggets dinner for $5. The auction, which will start at 5:30 p.m., will include a wide assortment of household and outdoor items, estate pieces, antique furniture, gift certificates, vacation rentals and more.
To learn more about the dinner and auction, as well as Victory Church and its Olive Branch Food Pantry, visit victorywinchester.com. If you are in need of food, the church's pantry distributes free groceries and household items every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
