WINCHESTER — Victory Church is holding a retirement party for longtime minister Dave Cunsolo on Sunday, who has been involved with the church’s ministry for 41 years.
Cunsolo, 66, retired on May 17, passing the torch of lead minister to the Rev. Keith Cross. The church will pay tribute to Cunsolo during the 10 a.m. service Sunday, at the church at 2870 Middle Road. After the service is over, there will be a lunch and retirement party organized by church staff.
“It was time,” Cunsolo said of his retirement. “I’ve been pastor quite a while. And it was time for newer, younger blood to move forward with the times and the changes that are here. Keith Cross is doing a phenomenal job.”
Cunsolo’s passion for ministry began at an early age, when he was growing up in Long Island, New York. He said in high school he was torn between two potential lifestyles — becoming a minister or becoming an architect.
“I had two desires,” Cunsolo said. “So I asked my pastor at the time, ‘How do you determine what’s the right way to go when there are two good things. Neither one of them is bad.’ And he said, ‘you just pray and you ask God to show you.’ And I did. God did make it really clear to me in my heart that I was supposed to go into ministry. So I abandoned the idea of being an architect.”
Cunsolo would go on to double major in Bible and Christian education at Wheaton College in Illinois. Cunsolo came to Winchester with his wife Kathy in 1979, becoming Victory Church’s children’s pastor at the age of 24. At the time, the church was located on South Pleasant Valley Road (at the site of the current Mt. Carmel Baptist Church) and had no children’s ministry.
Cunsolo and Kathy worked as a team ministering to children with services that included children’s worship songs, sermons, puppet shows, slideshows and “Gospel magic tricks.”
“The highest [moments were] watching children worship the Lord and come to know Jesus as their savior,” Cunsolo said. “And just ministering to children on all kinds of different levels — family issues, concerns. I was involved in a lot of that.”
In June of 2005, Victory Church moved to the Middle Road building with a 1,100-seat sanctuary, student ministry center, gymnasium, classrooms and office complex. The congregation voted for Cunsolo to become the church’s lead pastor in August 2006.
Cunsolo said one of the challenges as lead pastor was “trying to work through all of the changes in society, technology and still keeping ministry as a personal and something close to people’s hearts.”
In pre-COVID-19 times, the church would typically see 350 to 400 people attend each Sunday service. Cunsolo said he loved seeing adults who he had ministered to as children remain with the church “loving God and loving people.” He said he considers the church his family.
“I’m very appreciative of this congregation,” Cunsolo said. “For all of the years we have been here, they have loved us and cared for us and blessed us in ways that I could never, ever describe. Two and half years ago I was diagnosed with Stage Four cancer. It was devastating news because it was really a shock. And the next Sunday I shared it with the church body. ‘You guys have been part of my life all of these years, I need to tell you what’s going on.’ And they rallied behind me. They set up a 24 hour, seven day a week prayer chain around me. Very supportive. And, thankfully, I went through radiation treatments and some other treatments, and thank God I’m doing very well. God has really blessed me.”
Cunsolo is still involved with the church in a part-time capacity as its facility director.
“Pastor Dave has really been sensitive to God’s call on his life to love and serve people well,” Cross said. “And he is the reason, he’s the one who opened the door for me to be at the place. I’m at in this next phase of our history of our church. I would say that his influence and the legacy which he leaves outlives and outlasts him in the hearts of the people in this community and the people around the world.”
