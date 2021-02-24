WINCHESTER — Rouss City Hall has produced a series of videos highlighting Winchester’s rich African-American history.
Amy Simmons, Winchester’s communications director, said she came up with the idea of producing the videos to celebrate Black History Month. City Planning Director and local historian Timothy Youmans provided information for the videos, and each piece was edited by Communications Manager Caitlin Diehl using photos from the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Library.
“People are watching and liking them,” Simmons said on Tuesday. “It’s a great way to learn more about the community and our historic figures.”
The four videos were posted on consecutive Mondays, beginning on Feb. 1. People and places highlighted were:
Ruth Jackson, owner and operator of Ruth’s Tea Room on East Cecil Street. Ruth’s Tea Room, which opened in 1925 and remained in business for 80 years, was a haven from discrimination, welcoming people of all races, genders, ages, sexual orientations and income levels. The building was demolished in 2008, three years after closing its doors. In October, the city converted the vacant parcel of land into Ruth Jackson Memorial Park, an event that made headlines across the country.
Spottswood Poles, a Winchester native who paused his stellar career in the Negro baseball leagues to join the Army’s 369th Infantry Regiment — the legendary Harlem Hellfighters — during World War I. Baseball historians have said Poles, who died in 1962 at the age of 74, was one of America’s greatest baseball players of all time but has not been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame because only two seasons from his prolific 16-year career were properly documented.
Robert Orrick, a Winchester native who was born into slavery in 1841 but went on to become a prominent local businessman, minister and philanthropist. He donated materials to build Orrick Chapel Methodist Church in Stephens City and provided land for Orrick Cemetery in Winchester. When Orrick died in 1902, he had amassed an estate worth $25,000 — equivalent to nearly $780,000 today.
Douglas School, built in 1927 at 598 N. Kent St. to educate local Black children through ninth grade. Douglas School expanded in 1953 to become a high school. After Winchester Public Schools integrated in 1966, the building operated as an intermediate school, elementary school and community center under different names. The now-vacant building, which is on the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places, is currently being renovated to serve as the Central Administration Offices for Winchester Public Schools.
All of the videos can be viewed on a special Black History page recently added to the city’s website, winchesterva.gov. The page also contains information about other people and places that contributed to Winchester’s significant African-American history, including teacher and doctor Sara Winifred Brown; jazz musician John Kirby; teacher and dentist Taylor Finley; Heyward Shepherd, a free Black man who was killed during John Brown’s 1859 raid on Harper’s Ferry; Thomas Laws, a slave who supplied vital information to the Union Army during the Civil War; and Old Stone Church, which operated as Old School Baptist Church of Color from 1875 to 1932.
Simmons said she hopes to produce more videos to educate area residents about Winchester’s Black history.
“There are so many interesting people and places that we haven’t even explored yet,” she said.
