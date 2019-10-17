BERRYVILLE — Felony charges against a Northern Virginia man involved in an alleged “suicide by cop” incident in Clarke County have been forwarded to a grand jury.
Timothy Bias Neal, 33, of Herndon, is charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a nonviolent felony and malicious shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Neal has been held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County since the Aug. 5 incident. On Wednesday, Clarke County General District Court Judge Amy B. Tisinger rejected a motion from Public Defender Timothy Coyne to set bond in the case.
The motion was made as part of a probable cause hearing during which dash cam video depicting the entire exchange between Neal and Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Don Chambers was shown.
“That video is powerful,” Tisinger said.
Chambers testified the camera in his police cruiser was activated shortly after 8:30 a.m. Aug. 5 as he responded to Nalls Farm Market at 4869 Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) for a report of a man who needed medical attention.
Before Chambers arrived, Neal — who had reportedly gone to Berryville to visit his mother — left the market and walked eastbound in the grassy median of Harry Byrd Highway, a four-lane divided roadway.
Chambers found Neal about a quarter-mile away, near the intersection of Harry Byrd Highway and Hawthorne Lane. Chambers stopped in the highway’s turn lane, got out of his vehicle and approached Neal.
“I was asking him about his medical condition,” Chambers testified on Wednesday. “He said he was having chest pains and something with his legs.”
In the dash cam video, Chambers is seen asking for Neal’s identification, which Neal readily hands over. Following a brief but cordial exchange, Chambers attempts unsuccessfully to reach dispatch on his portable radio, then he returns to his cruiser to check Neal’s information.
The video shows Neal sitting down in the paved crossover that leads to Hawthorne Lane as Chambers is heard using the police radio in his car. Neal then stands up and walks toward Chambers’ cruiser.
“As I looked up, I saw Mr. Neal standing in front of me,” Chambers testified. “He had a handgun.”
From a distance of about 30 yards, Neal is seen firing a single shot from a handgun as he continues to walk toward the cruiser.
Chambers testified that he felt a vibration as the bullet hit the push bracket on the front of his police vehicle. He bailed out and ran behind the car and is heard in the video yelling, “Shots fired! Shots fired! Drop the gun!”
Chambers fired two shots at Neal, with the second shot knocking him to the ground. Neal is seen in the video lying in the turn lane and cocking his gun, at which time Chambers fires a third shot that misses the suspect. Neal responds by tossing his gun a short distance away toward the median.
Chambers reappears in the video as he emerges from behind his car and approaches Neal, who is sobbing and yelling, “Kill me, man! Kill me!”
Neal had been shot in the arm, so Chambers called for an ambulance. Meanwhile, an off-duty officer from the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum happened to be driving by and stopped to offer assistance.
Chambers testified he wasn’t sure if he had been shot by Neal, but the off-duty officer checked him out and determined he was not hurt. Additional law enforcement and medical personnel arrived on the scene a short time later.
Virginia State Police Special Agent D. Jeffery Rose testified that Neal was treated for his wound at Winchester Medical Center before being formally charged and detained at the Regional Jail around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
Neal’s wife, Maria “Marsha” Neal, and sister, Samantha Neal, testified Wednesday that the incident was completely out of character for Timothy Neal. Both women said he had never been violent, but that he had mental health and substance abuse issues.
“He was struggling with depression and very paranoid, just not himself,” Samantha Neal said of her brother in the days before the shooting.
Both women denied knowing that Timothy Neal had owned a handgun for two years prior to Aug. 5 or that he allegedly used cocaine the night before the shooting.
Coyne did not deny that his client fired a shot at Chambers’ cruiser, but he said his client did not intend to kill anyone.
“He didn’t shoot directly at the officer while sitting in his vehicle,” Coyne said. “His intent was not to kill Sergeant Chambers that day. ... His intent was to die.”
“That’s not what you see on this video,” countered Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams. “There is no other intent than to kill.”
Tisinger said Williams and Coyne could both be correct. Neal may have wanted to kill Chambers before dying himself.
“Thank God ... he was a bad shot that day,” Tisinger said.
Neal did not speak during Wednesday’s hearing. He also avoided making eye contact with Chambers and put on a pair of sunglasses as Tisinger made her rulings.
Tisinger forwarded the charges against Neal to a Clarke County Circuit Court grand jury that will convene on Monday. If convicted, he faces a sentence of life in prison.
