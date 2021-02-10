STEPHENSON — State police want to view a Snapchat video that fatal car crash victim William D. Wisman III posted of the vehicle’s driver, Walter Lee Atrip, shortly before the Jan. 23 crash that killed Wisman.
Atrip, 24, of the 1700 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522), has been charged with reckless driving in the crash. According to state police, Artrip was eastbound in a 1993 Jeep Cherokee in the 300 block of Red Bud Road about a mile east of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) when he crossed railroad tracks and the Jeep went airborne. The area speed limit is 40 mph, but state police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey said in an email on Wednesday that Artrip, whose driving record includes a 2018 conviction for driving 74 mph in a 55 mph zone, is estimated to have been driving about 60 mph.
The eastbound Jeep landed in the westbound lane, and state police said Artrip overcorrected, causing the Jeep to veer right off the road and roll over several times. Wisman, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Artrip, who also wasn’t wearing a seat belt, wasn’t seriously injured, state police said. Because the investigation is continuing, Coffey said he couldn’t provide what Artrip told police about the crash.
But the video may provide investigators with more details. In a search warrant affidavit received Monday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Trooper Joshua M. Myers, the crash investigator, said the cellphone video is believed to describe Artrip’s driving behavior prior to the crash. “Further information from the aforementioned device will help the investigation move forward,” Myers wrote.
Wisman, 27, of Stephenson, was a certified welder who worked for Velocity Telecom, according to his obituary. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter.
“Billy will always be remembered for his infectious personality and his undeniable love for life,” the obituary said. “He made the most of every moment and enjoyed them all to the absolute fullest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.