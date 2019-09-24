WINCHESTER — Vietnam War veteran Juergen “Jerry” Hynes never expected to see his Army dog tag that was blown off him 52 years ago during combat.
But it was returned to him on Monday during a ceremony at the Virginia National Guard’s Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center in Frederick County.
The 73-year-old Winchester resident was an Army private first class when he lost his dog tag on Aug. 26, 1967, on a landing zone that came under a recoilless rifle and mortar attack by the North Vietnamese. An explosion killed two men and wounded Hynes, who was flown by helicopter to a hospital at an Army base camp, where he recovered from his injuries.
“I didn’t even know it was blown off of me,” Hynes said. “I was still shell-shocked when they were flying me out of there. I didn’t know if I had my dog tags on or off or anything else.”
Fifty years later, Hynes’ ex-wife was contacted by a man living in London who told her he had purchased the dog tag on eBay. The purchaser, Peter Hynes, bought it because his last name was on it. But there was no doubt it belonged to Jerry Hynes — it bore his U.S. military number, religion and blood type.
After contacting Hynes, the man in London mailed the dog tag to the Department of the Army at the Pentagon. It was then sent to the Virginia National Guard office in Richmond, where Lt. Col. Steele McGonegal, commander of the Winchester-based 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, picked it up.
“I’m glad I can reconnect you with this,” McGonegal told Hynes during the Monday ceremony that was attended by about a dozen people, including National Guard officials and Hynes’ granddaughter.
Hynes said his dog tag “has come a long way.”
In addition to getting his dog tag back, he was given a pin to thank him for his service in Vietnam, which was presented by Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Director Timothy Cooke. Hynes teared up, saying it “hit a nerve.”
“It’s always great that people appreciate those of us that didn’t get the welcoming that you guys get now, which is so rightly deserved,” said Hynes, who worked for 32 years in the federal government following his military service. “Those guys that came back from Vietnam, we got nothing. We were treated like garbage.”
Hynes, who retired and moved to Winchester from Loudoun County in 2004, said he was honored to be recognized and thanked the military officials present for their service.
“It takes a lot to get that emotion out of me,” Hynes said. “I’m really, really touched.”
(1) comment
Thank you for your service, Mr. Hynes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.