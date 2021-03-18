BERRYVILLE — People have differing opinions about a citizens committee’s recommendations for resolving the controversy over a Confederate monument.
Tuesday night, Kenneth Liggins told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors that local African Americans are against the monument remaining in front of the county courthouse in downtown Berryville.
Liggins, representing the Josephine Improvement Association, said the monument “represents the blood of those who did not want slavery to end.”
“The Civil War was fought over the moral issue of slavery,” he said, and “the Confederacy was formed to continue slavery.”
Confederate soldiers “were on the wrong side,” Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss responded later in the meeting. “The war was about slavery. We recognize that.”
“Racism is deeply woven into the fabric of American tapestry,” said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass. Getting rid of it altogether is beyond the supervisors’ abilities, he said.
David Burns of Boyce agrees that the monument should stay where it is. Like the committee, he believes that signs noting how the monument fits in with other Civil War efforts by county residents should be posted.
“This is what happens when you forget to love your neighbor,” Burns told the supervisors.
“We’re all citizens of Clarke County,” he said. Ultimately, “we need to take care of each other.”
The 122-year-old monument is topped with a statue of an unnamed, unarmed soldier. It is on a small plot owned by the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry.
Nobody apparently knows if any of the survivors are alive and, if so, whether they want to claim ownership of the monument. Because the county doesn’t own the monument, it cannot legally move the structure.
The committee is recommending that the county seek ownership. That can be done through pursuing condemnation or claiming squatter’s rights, since the county has been maintaining the monument. But either attempt would have to be approved by a circuit court judge and could be contested.
“It’s a difficult and multifaceted issue,” Bass said.
As a supervisor, he said, he must support “the majority will of the community.”
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett said she thinks the committee’s recommendations will help county residents understand and appreciate history.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay and Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said they agree with those comments.
Lawrence used a sports analogy to describe the supervisors’ plans to start examining how to make the recommendations a reality.
“We’ve got the football now,” he said. “We’re going to try to get a couple of first downs.”
But “we need to take this slowly” so the public can be involved in the process, said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
