MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — More than 200 protesters gathered Saturday in downtown Martinsburg to remember Wayne Jones, a 50-year-old black man from Stephens City who was killed in 2013 after being shot 22 times by five Martinsburg police officers.
“It brings unity to the community,” said Martinsburg NAACAP member Gloria Carter. “We are a diverse neighborhood. Martinsburg is very non-racial, and for something like what happened to Mr. Jones to happen here, it’s unbelievable. I am seeing such a mixture of people. There are quite a few white people and black people, and we’re all here for justice for all, including all people of color.”
Despite the repeated dismissal of his case, local organizations have continued to fight for justice for Jones and his family through monthly vigils. Coordinating with his death on March 13, 2013, the Martinsburg NAACP, Shepherdstown Quakers and Women’s March West Virginia have met at the Town Square on the 13th of each month to remember Jones and demand accountability for his death.
Last week, a federal appeals court vacated part of a finding that cleared the five Martinsburg police officers on qualified immunity grounds in an excessive force lawsuit filed by the Jones’ estate, according to The Associated Press.
A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, ruled that shielding the officers for their actions during the summary judgment stage of the lawsuit “would signal absolute immunity for fear-based use of deadly force, which we cannot accept.” The panel sent the case back to U.S. District Court for further proceedings.
Police had stopped Jones, who was homeless, as he was walking on a Martinsburg street. He was shot 22 times after police said Jones shrugged off two jolts from a stun gun, fought with officers and stabbed one of them. The officers were white.
“Although we recognize that our police officers are often asked to make split-second decisions, we expect them to do so with respect for the dignity and worth of black lives,” the panel wrote. “This has to stop.”
A Berkeley County, West Virginia, grand jury declined to indict the officers in the fatal shooting. The U.S. Justice Department later said there was insufficient evidence to pursue criminal civil rights charges against police. Civil rights leaders had pressed for the investigation.
U.S. District Judge Gina Groh dismissed a $200 million lawsuit filed by Jones’ family against the officers and the city. But the appeals panel said in reversing the granting of summary judgment to the officers on qualified immunity grounds that “a reasonable jury could find that Jones was both secured and incapacitated in the final moments before his death.”
“By shooting an incapacitated, injured person who was not moving, and who was laying on his knife, the police officers crossed a ‘bright line’ and can be held liable,” the panel wrote.
At Saturday’s hour-long silent protest, participants were invited to kneel for eight minutes and forty-six seconds in remembrance of George Floyd, a black man killed in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis by a white officer who kneeled on his neck for that length of time.
Following the vigil, Christopher Brown of the Alexandria, Virginia, law firm Brown Firm PLLC, who has represented the family of Jones since his death, spoke at Martinsburg’s Sumner-Ramer Memorial School.
The Sumner School, later named the Sumner-Ramer Memorial School, educated black students in Berkeley County, West Virginia, during segregation. It closed in 1965, a year after schools in Berkeley County were integrated.
“I’m here today at the request of the NAACP, Women’s March West Virginia and Shepherdstown Quakers to show them that I am appreciative of all the support they’ve been showing every year,” Brown said. “It’s going to continue to shed light on this issue. It’s important, and it needs exposure. People need to understand the difficulty of black men who are experiencing violence at the hands of law enforcement. I think a lot of people don’t really realize how staggering it is.”
Even though the Fourth Circuit Court ruled in favor of the Jones estate, Brown said he could not yet declare victory.
“This is one small battle in the war,” Brown said. “The struggle is real. We have been lamenting and complaining of the violence exhibited by law enforcement on the black community for decades. There’s a long way to go. We haven’t won the case yet.”
He added that the national news media has picked up the story because of the appeals court panel writing, “This has to stop.”
“That line is what’s gaining so much attention for this case. What we applaud the court for is setting an example. We need our sheriffs, our police officers, our chiefs of police, our city councilmen and our president to come out and denounce these behaviors. That’s what people need. They want to know that they’re being heard, and that the officials are going to care and start holding themselves accountable for their actions.”
Brown thanked the community for gathering on Saturday and encouraged them to continue seeking justice with unity.
“This momentum is incredible. It’s not just in this country. It’s around the world, everywhere,” Brown said. “Barring an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court on this issue, we’re going to go to trial and seek justice for Wayne Jones.”
