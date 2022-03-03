WINCHESTER — Prayers for Ukrainians fleeing and resisting the Russian invasion and Russian citizens risking their lives to protest the war were made at a candlelight vigil on the Loudoun Street Mall on Thursday.
“We pray for peace, for a Russian withdrawal, and for the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine,” the Rev. John Copenhaver, vice chairman of the Valley Interfaith Council, told the approximately 75 participants. “We pray because we care about the suffering of others and because our faiths encourage us, sometimes command us, to pray.”
Ukraine was part of Russia and the Austro-Hungarian empire in the 19th century and became part of the Soviet Union after the Russian revolution in 1917. It gained a fragile independence in 1991.
In 2014, democratically-elected Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych — widely seen as a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but who had the support of many Russian-speaking Ukrainians — was overthrown. That triggered a bloodless invasion by Russia of Crimea in Ukraine where Russia has a naval base.
On Feb. 24, under the pretext that pro-Russian Ukrainians were under threat, Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine that has resulted in at least several thousand deaths and created some 1 million refugees.
“Our hearts cry out as Putin’s tanks are rolling into a free, sovereign, and democratic nation,” Rabbi Aaron Stucker of Beth El Congregation in Winchester said, comparing the invasion to Hitler’s invasion of Poland in 1938. “Under their treads and wheels they bring with them terror, repression, tyranny and death.”
Recalling British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s “Peace in our time” quote after the failed pact with Hitler after the Polish invasion, Stucker said peace cannot come through appeasement of Putin.
“Real peace in Ukraine, Europe and our world, can only come through a Ukrainian victory,” he said. “The Ukrainian people have showed incredible bravery, fortitude, resiliency, tenacity and resolve in the face of incredible odds. They are an inspiration to all of us.”
Winchester resident Irina Khanin, who immigrated to the U.S. from Russia in 1990, recalled visiting her Ukrainian grandmother as a child when it was part of Russia around 1980. Khanin, an attorney and former Democratic candidate for state delegate, choked up as she recalled how much people in the village loved to farm the land. She recalled her grandmother telling her how she and her parents barely survived the Great Famine of 1932-33 when some 3.9 million people died in a famine orchestrated by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin who sought to crush Ukrainian culture and independence.
“Ukrainians were always fighting for freedom from oppression by other countries,” Khanin said. “They have resolved as a people to be martyrs for freedom and it is our job to not only accept their sacrifice, but to do everything in our power to ensure that as few Ukrainians as possible give their lives in defense of their country and as innocent civilians.”
Khanin urged people to donate to charities assisting Ukrainian refugees and to continue holding rallies and vigils.
“Make sure the world does not forget Ukrainians in their darkest hour,” she said. “We also should pray for and hold in our thoughts those Russians who have been sent to fight this genocidal war without knowing where they are and why they are there. And the brave Russian [antiwar] demonstrators going out in Moscow and St. Petersburg and getting beaten up daily.”
