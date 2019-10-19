WINCHESTER — Along the walls of the Joint Judicial Center on Thursday night, stood 197 luminaries to represent the number of women and children in the past fiscal year who stayed at the Laurel Center, which provides local services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
About 50 people gathered for the vigil, held by the Laurel Center, to continue to spread awareness about the damage caused by domestic violence.
“This evening, as we mentioned earlier, is our 28th year in bringing voice and remembrance to the silent epidemic that is domestic violence,” said Faith Power, executive director of The Laurel Center. “Domestic violence affects millions, both men and women of every race, religion, culture and status.”
Power told the crowd that domestic violence doesn’t just look like punches and black eyes. It’s also yelling, humiliation, stalking, coercion, manipulation, threats and stalking.
“It’s rarely limited to one event and it rarely stops,” Power said.
The Laurel Center received 1,169 family violence hotline calls in the past year, Power said.
Winchester Mayor David Smith read a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the city.
“Unfortunately, we need this type of service. I wish that we didn’t,” Smith said. “I wish that people were educated to treat each other like human beings and not terrorize them.”
Smith added that he knows what that kind of terror looks like since he grew up in a family that had to move away from an abusive family member when he was younger.
As the wind relentlessly blew throughout the evening, the Sherando High School choir sang and survivors of domestic violence shared stories and lessons from their lives. Sherando choral teacher Steve Jennings rang a bell every three seconds to signify how often someone is impacted by domestic violence. As the bell rang, others stood in silence holding lit candles.
One survivor of domestic violence told The Star she appeared at Thursday’s vigil to support other victims. She said The Laurel Center helped her get out of an abusive relationship and brought her hope at a time she felt completely hopeless.
Ellen Moten, of Winchester, who previously worked for The Laurel Center, was another attendee of the vigil.
It’s important to hold this vigil so the community is aware of the issue and may provide more resources to assist survivors of domestic violence, Moten said.
Moten added that she was happy to see more support and presence by emergency personnel, such as police, at Thursday’s vigil compared to previous years.
Earlier in the vigil, Power, too, stressed the importance of raising awareness of domestic violence at the local level.
“Please don’t stay silent,” she said. “It’s time to speak. It’s time to start a movement in our community.”
