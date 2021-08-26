WINCHESTER — Amid the grim backdrop of high overdose deaths nationally and locally, drug treatment advocates will conduct a candlelight vigil in Winchester on Tuesday as part of International Overdose Awareness Day.
The event is a scaled-down version of the Addicted to Hope events that were held in September from 2016-19, according to Lauren Cummings, executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, which is co-organizing the vigil. Last year’s Addicted to Hope event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Tuesday’s gathering is designed to be smaller to decrease the threat of spreading COVID-19.
Nearly a decade of record-setting opioid deaths around the nation and area has increased support for providing treatment for drug users rather than incarcerating them, but stigma still surrounds addiction. Cummings said public events like Tuesday’s gathering reduce stigma and increase hope.
“People recover every day and there is support out there,” she said. “We will have resources available at our table during the event to let people know they don’t have to be another statistic. They don’t have to lose their life to the disease of addiction.”
Mirroring the national trend, fatal and non-fatal overdoses have skyrocketed locally since 2012. Depression and isolation related to the pandemic worsened the problem last year.
Nationally, there was a record high 93,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. last year, up about 29% from 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They included about 69,000 opioid deaths. Locally last year, 53 people (40 men, 13 women) died in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which which is comprised of Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. There were 202 non-fatal overdoses (95 men, 47 women), with some victims overdosing multiple times during the year.
Through Tuesday, there have been 23 deaths (15 men, 8 women) and 114 non-fatal overdoses (114 men, 51 women). That’s according to state police Special Agent Joshua T. Price, coordinator of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. While this year’s death rate is substantially lower than last year, the district is on track to exceed the 27 deaths in 2019. Price noted the pandemic helped cause an unprecedented amount of overdoses.
Price also blames Virginia’s overdose immunity law that took effect in July of last year and forbids prosecuting overdose victims and people who call 911. The law was designed to encourage people to call for help. While many treatments experts say drug users forced to seek treatment are more likely to relapse, Price said the threat of prosecution encouraged users to seek help.
“Right now, first responders and law enforcement are reviving individuals who have overdosed, and many of them are refusing additional treatment that is offered,” Price said in an email. “We are forced to then watch those individuals overdose again and again. Our hands have been tied.”
Cummings said pandemic also exacerbated the national disparity between demand for treatment and supply. But she said local recovery advocates are committed to getting users help.
“We continue to work with our partners to expand treatment and accessibility to treatment in our community,” she said. “We’re always in talks with other groups that are interested in coming to Winchester or who have a footprint in Winchester and are interested in expanding.”
