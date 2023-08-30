WINCHESTER — In observance of International Overdose Awareness Day, there will be a gathering from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 31) in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum at 20 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall.
The free event is being hosted by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition. It will feature a talk by bestselling author, recovery coach and attorney Stephen Hill, founder of Speak Sobriety, who will share his own recovery story from 7-7:45 p.m. and bring awareness to the stigma of addiction.
After Hill speaks, a candlelight vigil will be held to honor those who have lost their lives to addiction.
Family, friends and loved ones are invited to attend.
Last year, 31 people in Virginia's northwest region died from overdoses, according to information on the coalition's website. So far this year, 13 people in the region have lost their lives.
Also at the event, Northwestern Community Services Board will provide RAPID REVIVE! training, and local health organizations and support groups will be on hand to offer resources, assistance and information about treatment centers, counseling services, harm reduction programs and peer support networks
Find the event on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/4j7tdBiuD
For more information, email coalition Executive Director Allison Dillow at adillow@valleyhealthlink.com.
