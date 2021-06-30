MIDDLETOWN — The second phase of construction for The Village at Middletown will start soon, adding another 99 homes to the town.
During the Middletown Planning Commission’s Monday night meeting, Zoning Administrator Eric Bittner said construction plans for phase two were approved Friday by the town, and the land disturbance permit was approved Monday by Frederick County. According to Bittner, developer Dave Holliday plans to break ground on the second phase in the next week or so.
The Village at Middletown is located on about 60 acres on the town’s northern end. It is slated to have up to 180 single-family dwellings and 80,477 square feet of commercial space, with up to 22 apartments above the storefronts.
The development’s first phase, which is almost finished, involves constructing 81 homes on the west side of Main Street, south of Cougill Road. Bittner said construction is complete on all phase one units, but work on a pump station, paving and a few smaller items still need to be finished.
The second phase will involve constructing the remainder of the homes on the east side of Main Street, between Skirmisher Lane and Reliance Road.
Bittner said phase three, which has no estimated start date, will include the construction of commercial space.
Also, at the meeting, Bittner informed the Planning Commission of Holliday’s interest in advancing plans to construct 30 townhomes on a 3-acre site he owns behind the Dollar General on Main Street.
Bittner said the site, known as Enfield Knolls, was approved for 30 townhomes by Town Council in 2008. The town has a site plan for the project but has not received a construction plan. Bittner said Holliday has not determined if he will construct the development or sell the land to a third party.
In other news:
The town will hold a 7 p.m. July 6 public hearing at the town office to give residents a chance to provide feedback on whether the town should approve an ordinance enacting a historic district in Middletown. The Middletown Historical Society created a historic district that the Department of the Interior recognized in 2003. In the proposed ordinance, the Town Council deems it essential that the town’s historic qualities be identified, enhanced and preserved as appropriate.
The town also plans to hold July 20 and 22 public meetings at the town office at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. (both days) to give citizens a chance to provide input on what they would like to see added to the town’s comprehensive plan. The plan is a guiding document that helps prepare for future development.
Attending the meeting at the town office at 7875 Church St. were Chair Marco Furman, Vice Chair Joan Roche, and Planning Commission members Dianne Newman-Frye, David Gustafson, Dennis Fusaro and Jeff Pennington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.