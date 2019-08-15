MIDDLETOWN — The Town Council on Monday approved the next section of The Village of Middletown subdivision.
The approval allows developer Dave Holliday and Ryan Homes to build homes on 30 more lots, bringing the total number of lots approved to 55.
When completed, The Village of Middletown will have 180 mixed-use lots on about 60 acres of land near Lord Fairfax Community College.
There are four completed homes and another 16 homes under construction.
“They are selling fast,” said Patrick Sowers, director of land development for Dave Holliday Construction. “I think that speaks about Middletown. It’s a great location.”
The units run from the upper $200,000s to the lower $300,000s, depending on the model and size of home selected. A lot of new homes cost about $450,000, Sowers said.
At the meeting, members also:
- Appointed Shayla Wharton chair of the Main Street Beautification Committee.
- Recognized Matt Clark for his two years of service on the Middletown Police Department by presenting him with a plaque and gift card. Clark left Middletown on July 31 to become a deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office,
- Recognized Bryce Metz, 16, who is building a shelter at the town’s park for his Eagle Scout project. They presented him with a certificate and a gift card.
