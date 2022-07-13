WINCHESTER — The popular Village Square Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall will soon have new owners.
David Smith and his husband and business partner, Joerg Eichmann, are selling the establishment to two of its employees, Executive Chef Dan Kalber and General Manager Dy Sourisak. The parties involved in the transaction declined to say how much Kalber and Sourisak are paying for the business, but Smith said the deal should be completed by the end of the month.
The building that houses Village Square at 103-107 N. Loudoun St. has also been put on the market by Smith and Eichmann for $1.6 million, but Kalber said on Tuesday the property's sale would not impact the restaurant's operations because the business is locked into a 10-year lease.
Smith and Eichmann own and operate two other restaurants in Winchester, Water Street Kitchen at 2 S. Loudoun St. and Dan's Seafood at 14 E. Gerrard St. Smith said on Tuesday that he and Eichmann have no plans to sell either of those establishments.
Asked why they are parting with the popular Village Square, Smith, 62, said, "This is something we've been talking about for the past five or six years. It's a lot of work owning a restaurant, much less three."
At Water Street Kitchen and Dan's Seafood, Smith said, "I don't have to be as hands on. ... Village Square is more of an involvement — a bigger beast, if you will."
Smith and Eichmann owned a successful horse breeding and training facility in the 1990s, but sold it after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, significantly reduced the number of people willing to travel to buy horses. They then chose to become restaurateurs and started renovating 103 N. Loudoun St. in 2002.
Village Square opened in March 2003 and expanded two years later with the launch of the V2 Piano Bar and Lounge in the adjacent building at 107 N. Loudoun St.
"Early on, I used to do all the breads and all the desserts," Smith said. "I was in the kitchen all the time doing 15-hour days."
In relatively short order, though, he and Eichmann assembled a quality staff that allowed Smith to spend less time cooking and more time managing. Some of those early staff members — including Kalber and Sourisak, who were hired 18 years ago — still work at Village Square.
Smith said it's very satisfying that Village Square and V2 have been hallmarks of Old Town Winchester for the past two decades, especially since some local residents predicted the restaurant would fail.
"We found out later there were bets in the community. Some gave us as little as a month, some gave us a year because they didn't think a gay, interracial couple would do very well in this city," said Smith, who went on to be elected mayor of Winchester in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. "Some of the same people who placed those bets still come to the restaurant."
Smith admitted this is a bittersweet time for him and Eichmann.
"Every time I think about it, there's a part of me that gets a little emotional," he said.
When asked if he'll be spending more time at his other two restaurants once Village Square is sold, Smith laughed and said, "They don't want that! They're doing a fine job."
But don't expect Smith and Eichmann to disappear. They have developed a deep bond with Village Square's staff and customers, so it's just a matter of time before the couple drops in for dinner and a glass or two of wine.
