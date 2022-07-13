Village Square Restaurant and V2 Piano Bar and Lounge General Manager Dy Sourisak (from left), co-owner David Smith and Executive Chef Dan Kalber pose for a photo Tuesday while standing behind the bar of the popular establishment on Winchester's Loudoun Street Mall. Smith and his partner, Joerg Eichmann, are selling the business to Sourisak and Kalber. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the month.