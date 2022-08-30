WINCHESTER — A former Winchester School Board member is returning to the panel as an interim member through the end of the year.
Vincent Di Benedetto III was unanimously appointed by the board during a special meeting on Tuesday morning to fill the at-large seat vacated in July when Karen Anderson Holman tendered her resignation. He will serve through Dec. 31.
Di Benedetto, who represented Winchester's Ward 2 on the board from January 2010 through June 2018, said he looks forward to returning.
“I am honored to be asked to serve again on the Winchester Public School Board,” he said in a news release from the school division. “The commitment of this city and our WPS teachers and staff to quality education for all of our students is one near and dear to my heart and I look forward to again contributing to this most-important mission.”
Di Benedetto is a longtime Winchester resident who has been involved in public service for decades. From 1994 to 2003, he served on the Winchester Planning Commission. For 25 years until his retirement in 2011, he was a deputy with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. He currently works for Timber Ridge School, a nonprofit residential treatment facility in Cross Junction that serves adolescent males with behavioral and mental health needs. Additionally, he served on the Board of Visitors for Mary Washington College (now the University of Mary Washington) from 1994 to 2003 and was rector from 2002 to 2002.
Anderson Holman, who had been a board member since 2014, stepped down last month to avoid a potential conflict of interest with a new job that she had accepted. The board had 45 days to appoint an interim member.
No citizens spoke at an Aug. 22 public at John Kerr Elementary School on the potential appointment of Di Benedetto or any other citizen interested in filling the vacancy.
The board is transitioning from an appointed body to an elected body following a November 2019 referendum approved by more than 60% of city voters. The board currently has four elected members (Marie Imoh, Michael Birchenough, Carmen Crawford and Elyus Wallace) and three appointed members (Vincent Di Benedetto, Bryan Pearce-Gonzalez and Erica Truban).
This November, the remaining appointed seats (two at-Large and one Ward 4) will be up for election.
Truban, an at-large member, is not seeking reelection.
Candidates for the two at-large seats are Kate Christen, Melissa Harris and Stuart Eiland. For the Ward 4 seat, incumbent Pearce-Gonzalez is being challenged by MacArthur Payne.
