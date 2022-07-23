Latest AP News
- Sri Lankan president urged not to use force on protesters
- US takes emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires
- Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race
- Jan. 6 hearings traced an arc of 'carnage' wrought by Trump
- Thai PM likely to win last no-confidence vote ahead of polls
- Scott Collier wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 7th Congressional District.
- Colorado man pleads guilty to casting missing wife's ballot
- Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby defeated in primary
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Louisiana incumbents qualify for House and Senate races
Friday, July 22, 2022
WINCHESTER — A Winchester man has been arrested on a federal charge of illegally buying a gun on behalf of another person who reportedly used it to commit a murder.
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a resolution to help Winchester Regional Airport obtain financing for a construction project.
Thursday, July 21, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — An ordinance amendment that would allow backyard chickens in certain zoning districts was unanimously supported by the Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night.
WINCHESTER — With the memory of the May 24 elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, still fresh in their minds, Winchester officials are considering adding a fourth school resource officer to the city’s school system.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau will open a pop-up visitors’ center within the next few weeks on the Loudoun Street Mall.
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
BERRYVILLE — A new glass recycling program has kept about 10,000 bottles discarded in Clarke County over the past three months from going into a landfill, according to the person who started it.
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
- By Alex Bridges For The Winchester Star
FRONT ROYAL — A civil court jury found a West Virginia man guilty Wednesday of playing a role in the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s embezzlement case against former executive director Jennifer McDonald.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — Area residents will have a unique opportunity this weekend to witness the re-creation of one of the most significant events in the founding of our country.
STEPHENS CITY — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were serving an eviction notice earlier this month at a house on Nightingale Avenue near Stephens City made a horrific, heartbreaking discovery: The elderly man who lived in the home had been dead for months and an adult male who…
