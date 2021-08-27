More than 100 vendors of vintage goods, antiques and handmade crafts will gather in downtown Strasburg this weekend for the second Vintage in the Valley Festival.
First held in April 2019, this year’s event was pushed to August because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are planning even more fun for a weekend to remember.
“It’s a personal favorite and I think a fan favorite, so I’m really excited for the weekend,” said Olivia Hilton, interim director of community development for the Town of Strasburg.
Festivities kick off on Friday evening with a free Decades Dance from 7-10 p.m. at Box Office Brewery.
There, guests can be part of a costume contest while enjoying a photo booth and music by DJ Connection. Partnering on the event is the local FCCLA chapter, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., visitors can pick up an event map in Strasburg Square at 174 E. King St. There they can enjoy a glass of Virginia wine from Star in the Valley Winery and hear music played by DJ Jimmy Lee, who will be guiding listeners through the decades with a variety of classic tunes.
The wine garden will include a bouncy house “for those young at heart,” the post says.
Next door at the Strasburg Town Hall parking lot, shoppers can browse various vendor tables.
From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., a vintage car show will be parked along Holliday Street with raffles and an auction.
Downtown carriage rides will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., weather permitting. The cost is $5 for the loop starting in front of Town Hall.
Local antique shops will be open during the festival, including the Strasburg Emporium, Vilnis & Co Antiques, Clementine Vintage and the King Street Flea Market.
Demonstrations all day at Strasburg Emporium will feature a blacksmith, woodworker, candlemaker, chair caner and a potter as well as pop-up demos inside.
Judge Steve Platt will talk about the history of the silk mill at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the emporium’s front entrance in partnership with the Strasburg Heritage Association.
Other stores will have sidewalk sales, and restaurants will be offering specials.
A highlight of the festival is the vintage fashion show hosted by Lydia’s Clothes Closet, which will feature fashion spanning from 1910 to the present and host more than 50 models representing several generations and walks of life.
Those interested in joining the fashion show should contact Lydia’s at 540-465-1905.
At 8 p.m., the Shenandoah Film Collaborative will show “The Wizard of Oz” as its Movie Under the Stars in Strasburg Square.
Though the town is facilitating, organizing and financing the event, Hilton said partnering organizations have made it all possible.
“It is a community-driven festival,” she said.
For more information, call 540-465-9197 or visit www.strasburgva.com.
