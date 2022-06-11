This letter is a thank-you note to everyone who loved and cared for my mother, Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown, during her very long life and to everyone who has supported our family since her passing on May 21.
We want to thank everyone who has sent flowers and cards and made donations in her honor.
Thank-you to all the Enders & Shirley Funeral Home employees for their kindness, care, and professional services. We thank the clergy, musicians, speakers, and all who participated in her homegoing service on June 4. Thank-you to the Shenandoah Carriage Company for carrying Mother Viola to her final resting place.
We are grateful to everyone who contributed food and money for food, and we thank the Clarke County Ruritans for providing their facility for her homegoing repast.
We also thank the local organizations that helped care for Viola in recent years, including Blue Ridge Hospice “Team One,” FISH of Clarke County, Clarke County Social Services, Access Independence, and John H. Enders Volunteer Fire Company.
Words cannot express how grateful we are to our many relatives and friends, both near and far, for their countless acts of love and sympathy. Your thoughtfulness cannot be measured, only treasured.
Vonceil L. Hill and the family of Mary Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown
Berryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.