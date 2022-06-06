Viola Brown's homegoing

A horse-drawn carriage takes Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown to her final resting place on Saturday in Milton Valley Cemetery in Berryville, not far from the Josephine Street home where she had lived since 1936. At 110 years and 229 days old, Brown was Virginia's oldest resident when she passed away from natural causes on May 21, 2022. She was laid to rest next to her first husband, John Lampkin, to whom she was married for 46 years. Brown was born on Oct. 4, 1911, in Hume.

 Photo by Cathy Kuehner

