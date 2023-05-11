BERRYVILLE — The Main Street Chamber Orchestra (MCSO) will host a Masterworks concert at 4 p.m. Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church on North Church Street.
Violin soloist, Akemi Takayama, who holds the Victor Brown Chair in Violin at Shenandoah Conservatory, will be featured.
The performance will include a symphony by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, a violin concerto by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 2. The latter will bring together 30 professional musicians from throughout the region, including several additional faculty members from the conservatory.
The MCSO is a professional orchestra based in Berryville led by conductor Jon Goldberg.
"This is a rare opportunity to hear this great music live and up close," said orchestra board member Diana Kincannon.
With limited funds, the orchestra is able to hold only three concerts each year. Each requires the orchestra to pay out $7,000 to $10,000 in musicians’ fees, Kincannon noted.
Tickets for Saturday's performance are $35 and can be purchased online at mainstreetchamberorchestra.org.
