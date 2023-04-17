WINCHESTER — After 2014 Handley High School graduate Trey Brown grabbed a defensive rebound to start a transition opportunity on Sunday at Shenandoah University's Wilkins Center, it ended with 2018 Millbrook High School and 2022 Shenandoah graduate Trammell Anthony throwing the ball from the left wing to Jalen Melvin underneath the basket for a dunk.
The Virginia Valley Vipers were on a 10-0 run while holding the Atlantic City Gambits — the Northeast Division leaders of The Basketball League — scoreless for more than four minutes. A 25-point Atlantic City lead had been whittled to 63-48 with 42 seconds left in the third quarter, and Gambits head coach Elijah Brown called a timeout to make it crystal clear to his players over just how upset he was with them.
"The first two times we played them, we got into a hole of 20 points in the first half, but [in the second half] we cut it five [in the first game] and cut it to four [in the second game]," said head coach Andrew Oates, a 2009 Millbrook High School graduate and former Shenandoah assistant coach. "This game, I thought we were going to get there."
As a first-year organization, the Vipers — who would not get any closer in an 89-65 loss on Sunday — aren't where they want to be in the 49-team professional TBL. But they're certainly enjoying the journey, particularly the players who starred on the scholastic scene in Winchester and Frederick County in the past 15 years.
After starting the season 0-6, Virginia is now 4-9, with two of the three losses in its recent 4-3 stretch coming to 11-1 Atlantic City of New Jersey. The Vipers have 11 games left in their 24-game regular season that concludes on May 27. Only the top four teams in the 10-team Northeast Division (the TBL consists of six divisions) make the playoffs, and Virginia is four games behind fourth-place Syracuse (7-4).
Sunday's game was unusually low-scoring in a league where only one team averages fewer than 93 points per game. The Vipers (101.3 points per game) are one of 40 teams averaging triple digits and were coming off a 121-88 home win on Saturday over the Tri-State Admirals of New York City, the second-highest point total for Virginia this season.
"[Saturday] night, it was good to have a win, but we were celebrating [too much]," Oates said. "We didn't come today ready to go. But [Atlantic City] is very good. The Reading (Pa.) Rebels and these guys are the epitome of the league and are going to go far in the playoffs. We can play with them in spurts, but we just need to have a couple years under our belt."
As evidenced by the Vipers' record since the 0-6 start, they are making strides, and they're doing it with some familiar faces. Former Shenandoah star Chris Chaney (last season with SU, 2019-20) leads Virginia in scoring with 14.7 points per game and is third with 6.3 rebounds per game. Former Millbrook standout Rze Culbreath (class of 2013) is second on the Vipers in scoring (12.2 ppg) and first in steals (3.6). Both played in the TBL last year with Raleigh and Tri-State, respectively.
The Vipers have also received valuable contributions from first-year TBL players Anthony (5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in seven games), Brown (3.3 points and 2.3 assists in three games) and 2014 Handley graduate Jason Morgan (3.6 points in nine games).
The Vipers have used 15 players total this season, rotating some players in from the reserve ranks since they can only dress 12 players for a game at a time. Just five have pro experience and three have experience in the TBL, where the average salary across the league is $500 to $5,000 per month. Culbreath and his parents Tina Stevens-Culbreath and Rodney Culbreath are the team market owners.
"It's been a learning curve for everybody," said Oates, who was an assistant coach with the Clarke County High School boys' basketball team this winter. "We've just got to keep stacking days, stacking practices, stacking away trips. Learn how to do it, and then we can start formulating a little bit better what we're trying to do. I think we're starting to know it a little bit better, though."
Oates said going from one practice a week to two after the 0-6 start has made a big difference. Winchester is not home for a lot of the Vipers players, some of whom make their primary residences in places like Baltimore, Richmond and Virginia Beach. But players are staying with local families or at hotels to spend a little extra time to help their own games and help the team.
"We're a lot better than we were when we started," said assistant general manager and James Wood girls' basketball coach Sanford Silver. "Players are buying more into the system that's being put in place. Each game, we're working out all the kinks."
Brown last played for NCAA Division III Mount Aloysius in Cambria County in Pennsylvania in 2016-17, and he's splitting his time between living in Winchester and Pennsylvania.
He's happy to do it. Since his college days, the former star Handley point guard's basketball experience has mostly involved working out with another former Judges point guard star, his younger brother Michael. Michael earned All-American honors for NCAA Division II Mount Olive as a senior this season.
"I knew right off the jump I wanted to be a part of [the Vipers], especially because it was in Winchester," Brown said. "It was just a great way to bring myself back into basketball."
After previously being part of the reserve unit, Brown played in his first three games with the Vipers last week. He had five points and three assists in 19 minutes on Sunday.
"I feel like it's been a natural transition, just because I love basketball so much," Brown said. "My teammates are great. They give me the confidence I need to play. I know it's going to take time for me to feel all the way like myself, but right now I feel pretty good."
Each of the local players said they've enjoyed interacting with fans who remember them from high school and college. Brown said family members and friends have made a point of coming out to see him play. On Sunday, former Judges Solomon Finley and Chris Skinner were among the 100-plus people in attendance. (The Vipers average around 200 fans a game.)
"A lot of community people support me, and I appreciate it a lot," Brown said.
Anthony noted that one of his former teachers at Millbrook came out to see him play that he hadn't seen since high school.
For Anthony, seeing familiar faces has been part of an overall enjoyable experience in the TBL. Anthony never imagined he would get paid to play basketball while he playing at Shenandoah. As evidenced by his performance in Saturday's win (11 points, six rebounds, two steals), Anthony is holding his own.
"I didn't think I had the skill-set while I was in school," Anthony said. "But once I finished up school I felt I could play at a high level, and when this opportunity presented itself, I was like, 'I can't pass this up.'"
Ultimately, one of his former SU teammates decided he couldn't pass up the opportunity to return to his former stomping grounds. After playing for Raleigh last year, Chaney said he took a lesser salary to play with the Vipers so he could play for a coach he knew and be around people he knew.
"At Raleigh, I didn't know anybody," Chaney said. "I was in my room or going to the gym by myself. I know people here that still go to Shenandoah to this day. I can go shoot around with the college team. I love it here."
Chaney said he's enjoyed both the playing and community aspect. For example, Chaney said during training camp, the Vipers spent some time with some autistic children and shot basketballs with them. The Vipers are also working with community organizations like CCAP (Congregational Community Action Project) to provide food and clothing for people in need.
"Anything with kids, I love it," Chaney said. "I'm always for it. I'm from Virginia Beach, so I'll drive here to do something with kids. We're community-based, so we've got to give back to the community to get fans, and I like doing that."
Stevens-Culbreath said she's been pleased with what the players and team are doing for the community, and with the community support. Tickets can be paid for through sponsorship for youth groups, church groups, non-profit groups and "under-resourced" families. Local organizations can also reach out to the Vipers to be featured during the game — for example, several children from East Coast Gymnastics & Cheer performed during the first half and at halftime at Sunday's game.
As both a player and owner, Rze Culbreath just hopes to keep the Vipers growing.
"It's a tough, high-level league," Culbreath said. "Every week, we're getting better.
"It's been awesome playing back here, where my friends and family can come see me play instead of being in Armenia or New York, where I was last year. It's great to be right here in Winchester."
The Vipers were also led on Sunday by Jalen Melvin (15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks) and Gerald Jackson (12 points). The Gambits led 25-13 after one quarter and 51-32 at halftime.
Saturday: Vipers 121, Tri-State 88
WINCHESTER — The Vipers had seven players score in double figures in rout of Tri-State on Saturday.
Virginia led 29-18 after one quarter, 57-30 at the half and 88-61 after three quarters.
Other Vipers leaders: Chaney 23 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Melvin 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks; 3 assists; James Williams-Hanton 13 points, 6 rebounds; Dhonte Ford 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Justin Brown 10 points, 2 blocks; Culbreath 6 points, 2 steals; Tre Brown 3 assists, 3 steals.
Thursday: Reading 98, Vipers 79
READING, Pa. — Reading broke a 40-40 halftime tie by outscoring the Vipers 58-39 in the second half.
Vipers leaders: Culbreath 14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals; Justin Brown 12 points; Melvin 11 points, 6 rebounds; Marlon Parker 10 points, 3 assists; Chaney 9 points, 5 rebounds; Anthony 8 points; Williams-Hanton 8 rebounds; Tre Brown 5 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.