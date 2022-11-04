The Winchester area's newest Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) retail store is set to open at 241 Kernstown Commons Boulevard.
A grand opening ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 9, according to a news release from Virginia ABC.
The 2,814 square foot store is located in the Kernstown Commons retail center, close to Interstate 81 and U.S. 11.
“This new location in Frederick County serves as an added convenience for the area’s growing population and business base,” said Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill.
The public is invited to the ceremony, which will include brief remarks, a ribbon cutting, photos and informal store tours.
Store hours will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. The store employs a store manager, assistant store manager, two lead sales associates and two sales associates. It is the sixth ABC store in the Winchester area and the 397th in Virginia.
Store inventory will include more than 2,400 items, including 426 different brands and sizes of whiskeys, 274 cordials, 215 vodkas, 210 bourbons and 162 tequilas.
Customers are encouraged to visit Virginia ABC’s website at http://www.abc.virginia.gov to search for stores, determine the availability of products at any retail location and order spirits online for in-store or curbside pickup, or home delivery in select areas.
Per the Code of Virginia, ABC’s profits from in-store and online retail sales are remitted each year to the commonwealth for designated state programs and services. For fiscal year 2021, ABC contributed a total of $622.8 million ($243.6 million from retail sales) to the commonwealth.
