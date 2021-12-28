The Lord Fairfax Health District added 145 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with three hospitalizations and three deaths.
The new cases bring the district to a seven-day total of 1,240 new cases and a daily average of 177 new daily cases.
As health experts suspect the majority of new cases around the U.S. are caused by the new, more highly contagious omicron variant, the VDH says that vaccination along with masks and social distancing are still as important as ever.
Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene said omicron is “still rising rather substantially” and “in a manner that is reminiscent of what we saw in South Africa.”
“That’s statewide as well as locally,” he added.
The health district covers Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Including the three deaths reported on the VDH’s COVID dashboard Tuesday, the district has reported 15 deaths over the last seven days — eight in Frederick, three in Shenandoah, two in Warren and one each in Winchester and Page.
The district has also reported 18 hospitalizations over the last week.
Statewide, the VDH reported its second-, third- and fourth-highest case spikes of the pandemic, with 8,756 new cases reported Friday, 8,609 on Saturday and 7,439 on Tuesday.
Though cases and hospitalizations can be attributed to new illnesses over the last few days and weeks, the VDH announced on Tuesday that it was adding 165 deaths from 2020 that were reported among Virginia residents who died out of state and were only now added to the VDH’s official surveillance statistics.
The additional 165 were included alongside 20 statewide deaths added to the dashboard on Tuesday.
The artificially high single-day increase in deaths is now the fourth highest of the pandemic behind the 234 deaths added on Feb. 26, the 231 added on March 1 and the 383 added on March 3. Between Feb. 21 and March 3, every day brought a report of more than 100 new deaths. During the recent fall surge in deaths caused by the delta variant, the highest single-day report of deaths was 66 on Oct. 13.
The most recent state-wide high was 50 deaths reported on Dec. 22.
Occasionally, a Virginia resident with COVID-19 dies in another state, the release says. That state issues a death certificate, and the VDH is notified of the death when the death certificate is submitted to the VDH by other states.
This is often significantly delayed, the release says.
“The majority of out-of-state issued death certificates are reported to VDH in September and October after the year of death,” it says. “Once received, this information must be reviewed to ensure the deaths were not previously reported and to determine whether they were associated with COVID-19.
As omicron continues spreading, Greene cautioned that vaccination is the best way to prevent serious illness.
Omicron seems to be presenting as more of an upper respiratory infection than the lower respiratory infection caused by other variants like delta, though Greene said the virus is still too new to make that an official statement.
Vaccinated people who contract the variant are likely to have less severe symptoms and not require hospitalization or risk death.
Furthermore, he said, “omicron is much, much more effective at infecting people, but it’s much less effective than delta at putting them in the hospital.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week also changed its recommendation for people who have been exposed to the virus and are showing symptoms, Greene said.
“What’s recommended now is five days of isolation,” he said.
That time frame, down from the originally recommended 14 days with subsequent options for seven to 10 days, now includes two days after infection but before symptoms begin, along with three days after symptoms begin.
The recommendation also assumes that the patient recovers within that time frame, Greene said.
If symptoms are mild and clear up within those five days, then he said the patient can return to work and other social contact but should consider wearing a mask for a few more days for safety’s sake.
“Quarantine has also been reduced,” Greene said.
Different from isolation, quarantine refers to someone without symptoms who has been in close contact with a person who has been diagnosed with COVID.
Contact or exposure is still defined as being less than 6 feet from a potentially infected person for 15 minutes or longer; or being coughed on or sneezed on directly.
“Guidelines change as evidence changes,” Greene said.
If fully vaccinated and boosted, he said, “They really don’t have to quarantine at all.”
To find free vaccines, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Everyone 5 years or older is eligible to be vaccinated.
