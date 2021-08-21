Virginia health officials are shooting for a Sept. 20 deadline to get approval on COVID-19 booster shots for the general public.
Officials also hope that by then the Food and Drug Administration will have given its formal approval of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, the vaccine has received the FDA’s emergency use authorization, a status that hasn’t been enough to convince some unvaccinated people that the vaccine is safe long-term.
Pending approval from the FDA as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the booster shots will raise vaccine effectiveness as it inevitably starts to wane, said Dr. Danny Avula, state vaccine coordinator.
“Over time the vaccine is going to become less effective,” he said in a teleconference. However, “the vaccine is still very effective against hospitalization and death.”
The booster shots, which for now only apply to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, would be recommended for each vaccinated person starting eight months out from their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The decline in vaccine effectiveness starts to happen around that time, Avula said, though there will be no rush for people to run out and get a booster shot.
The decline will be gradual, he said. It’s not going to drop overnight.
Though Avula admitted that he's concerned that the recommendation of a booster shot could be a deal-breaker for people still on the fence about getting the vaccine, he stressed that any dosage is better than none.
The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are more than 90% effective against serious illness and death. One dose of either vaccine would still provide about 50% more immunity than people would get without any dose of the vaccine, Avula said.
“I don’t want to lose the importance of the fact that people getting that first dose is actually way more important,” Avula said.
“We really need people who have not been vaccinated to get there. … Delta is real and is causing more infection. We’re already seeing that in terms of our day in and day out numbers.”
Following both initial doses, the booster shot would restore the maximum immunity each vaccine provides as its effectiveness becomes less over time, Avula said.
“No vaccine is 100% effective and no vaccine lasts forever,” he said.
The limits of effectiveness “is inherent to vaccine science,” he said.
“It’s why we get a new flu vaccine every year. … I think it’s reasonable that we adopt boosters to make sure that our protection stays strong.”
The Health Department is identifying about 80% of all new cases in Virginia as delta cases, he said. Furthermore, between 97% and 99% of people hospitalized from the coronavirus are unvaccinated, he said.
But because the delta variant is such a threat to public health, he said it’s best to assume that all new cases are caused by the variant and practice mitigation efforts that health experts are saying protect against the virus.
Wear a mask in crowded indoor settings, wash hands frequently, stay home if sick, seek medical attention for COVID or other flu-like symptoms, and get vaccinated to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and potential death.
“As we move to a fully licensed vaccine, that full licensure will get a few people that were on the fence to feel more comfortable,” Avula said.
