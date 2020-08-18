WINCHESTER — As the General Assembly special session gets underway today, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce has released recommendations it plans to present to policymakers.
Many of the recommendations stem from damages encountered through COVID-19. Chamber President and CEO Barry DuVal said the state chamber surveyed thousands of businesses during April and May and found the top concern of the business community is keeping the workforce and customers safe.
With that, the chamber put together a Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work plan.
The plan supports a federal stimulus bill that includes additional funds and support for businesses, workers, state and local governments and other organizations. It recommends considering extending and amending the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to become grants.
The plan shows that 70% of businesses that responded to the chamber’s survey said they were able to access grants or loans if they needed them, 37% were able to receive a PPP loan and 10% are still waiting for their application to be processed.
The chamber’s plan also notes that some businesses were forced to stay closed due to government orders and the PPP loans only provided eight weeks of operation funds. The plan recommends a more “streamlined” PPP process to combat that.
The plan also recommends federal funds be provided to states and localities to “stop-gap” funding shortages due to emergency spending on COVID-19.
The plan also recommends providing assurance to employers that they will not be held legally liable for the transmission of the highly contagious COVID-19, as long as they take “good faith” efforts to limit exposure through government guidelines, social distancing and heightened sanitation standards as suggested by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.
Regarding taxes, the plan proposes an ease on short-term tax burdens to provide flexibility to businesses as they recover, including waiving interest and penalties for late payment or late filing of taxes, extending appeal deadlines, pausing state tax audits, providing a 90-day property tax payment extension, providing a tax credit for business costs incurred for remote work and extending the time frame for economic development tax credits or incentives.
On the education front, the plan recommends policymakers “build educational resiliency in Virginia that embraces the strengths of distance learning.”
A separate Equality of Opportunity Agenda has been released by the chamber, which focuses on closing race-based gaps in education, employment and entrepreneurship as well as criminal justice reform.
“It is my hope that members of the General Assembly will take these policy recommendation under serious consideration as they return to Richmond for the 2020 Special Session,” DuVal said. “I encourage all members of the business community to reach out to your representatives in the Virginia General Assembly and ask for their support of these recommendations.”
For more details on the chamber’s recommendations, visit https://www.vachamber.com/.
