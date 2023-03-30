WINCHESTER — The Film Studio at Shenandoah’s Virginia Emerging Filmmakers Festival is returning to the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at 181 Kernstown Commons Blvd.
On Friday and Saturday, The Film Studio at Shenandoah will present the fifth annual Virginia Emerging Filmmakers Festival, according to a media release. The event celebrates the work of student filmmakers from around the country. The festival will feature special guests and over 40 films. Filmmakers will be in attendance from as far as New York.
The festival occurs in conjunction with Project Write’s Young Screenwriters’ Conference, which takes place on Saturday at Shenandoah University. Several filmmakers will attend the conference and then watch their films on the big screen at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The conference will feature hands-on workshops in scriptwriting and other media fields, such as documentaries, virtual reality, and esports. This year’s keynote will be delivered by Winchester native Christopher C. Rogers, whose screenwriting credits include Amazon TV’s “Paper Girls” and AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire.” Rogers will also headline a free presentation at the Alamo at 3 p.m.
Here is the schedule for the Virginia Emerging Filmmakers Festival. Tickets are available at www.drafthouse.com/winchester or the Alamo box office.
• Opening shorts block. 4:40 p.m. Friday. The opening block features nine films, several of which are from students at local high schools and The Film Studio at Shenandoah.
• Film Club: “RRR” 6:15 pm Friday. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s Film Club will present the Oscar-winning film “RRR” to benefit The Film Studio at Shenandoah. Writer/Director Blayne Weaver (“Santa Girl,” “Cupid for Christmas,” “American Pie Presents: Girls Rules”) will be on hand for a live introduction.
• Christopher C. Rogers Special Guest Presentation, 3 p.m. Saturday: Screenwriter Christopher C. Rogers visits from Los Angeles for a free presentation about his experiences and writing process. A live Q&A will be hosted by Grad Gullickson, a writer with Film School Rejects and podcaster with Comic Book Couples Counseling.
• Block 2, 4:15 p.m. Saturday: The second block features over two hours of student films from around the country. The block will feature a live introduction from filmmaker/author/podcaster Ariel Baska. Ariel is also one of our festival judges.
• Shorts & Awards, 6:50 p.m. Saturday: The final block of films concludes with an awards video for the winning films.
