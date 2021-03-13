WINCHESTER — Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam and State Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane visited Handley High School and Frederick County Middle School on Friday to celebrate the efforts being made by the local divisions to keep schools open for in-person instruction to some degree for students.
“We’re here to celebrate the folks that are really helping the school administrations, our wonderful superhero teachers, all the school personnel who are working so hard to help us get back to in-person learning,” Northam told The Star.
Northam's visit is also meant to encourage everyone to understand that in-person learning is safe and “is the best way that we can educate our children.” She has been visiting schools throughout the commonwealth recently who are offering some form of in-person learning.
All three school divisions in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County have offered some form of in-person learning since the first day of school on Sept. 8, but a sizable number of other divisions in the state held off and initially only offered 100% virtual instruction.
There have been no COVID-19 outbreaks in any of the three local school divisions since partial in-person learning returned in the fall, even when the Lord Fairfax Health District hit a peak of 364 new cases of COVID-19 in one day in January.
However, as more teachers and school staff have gained growing access to COVID-19 vaccines in the state, Gov. Ralph Northam encouraged all school divisions last month to offer some form of in-person learning by Monday. About two-thirds of the state's teachers have been offered a vaccine, if they want one, Pamela Northam told The Star on Friday.
Northam’s visit highlighting in-person learning at Winchester and Frederick County Public Schools occurred just as the school boards of both divisions are preparing to vote on whether to expand in-person learning for students in grades 2-12 from two days per week to four days. The Frederick County School Board will vote on Tuesday, and the Winchester School Board will decide at its March 22 meeting.
Northam added that area school divisions are "showing the way" when it comes to offering in-person instruction amid the pandemic, adding that in-person instruction can be safe when following the many mitigation strategies schools enforce such as frequent handwashing, wearing face masks and social distancing.
On her visit to Frederick County Middle School, she noted that the school is doing a great job keeping students engaged with in-person classes, as well as spacing students out far enough, enforcing masks for students and staff and keeping the spaces clean.
"I think they're so happy to be back with their friends and their incredible teachers and doing the work they need to do," Northam said. "It's very affirming to walk in and see all the great work people are doing here."
Northam added that it's important to get more schools back into in-person learning, considering how the youngest students in the state "have lost some ground" as there have been low reading scores reported. She's also heard from teachers throughout the state who have shared concernts about their students' social-emotional well-being.
At FCMS, Northam stepped into a classroom where students have been designing and creating coasters and jewelry. One teacher explained that students are donating the coasters to the Winchester ReStore, of which the profits from the coasters sold at the store will go toward Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity.
Northam noted that creative, community engagement projects like these are so difficult to recreate in a completely virtual environment.
At Handley High School, Northam spoke with a teacher about a student-led project to repaint the lockers in the hallway with creative designs of various book spines.
At the beginning of the tour, Handley administrators shared some of the challenges and solutions that have come about this school year during the pandemic.
"We struggled, struggled, struggled and we picked up, picked up, picked up every single time," Handley Principal Shahrazad Kablan told Northam.
Handley Assistant Principal Marc Timmons noted that there have been 20% more Fs given to students in the second quarter this school year compared to the previous academic year at Handley. As a result, administrators have developed a "COVID catch-up" program that has helped some students improve their grades t with teachers helping as content coaches.
Thirty-four students have already recovered failing grades from the first semester, he said.
There's also "twilight school," instruction after hours to help Handley students. Currently 50 students are enrolled in the first session and more will enroll in the second session in two weeks, Timmons said.
"What an amazing feat you have achieved," Northam told Handley administrators.
Since Lane took on his state-level role as superintendent of public instruction in 2018, he made a promise to visit all 132 school divisions. This is the first time he's been in Winchester, adding that he estimates he's now been to about 115 out of 132 divisions.
Lane also started a workgroup that will be offering some guidance in April as to how school divisions throughout the state should approach reopening or expanding in-person learning. He said he meets virtually with all superintendents in the state regularly, and he plans to share what he's learned from his tours with the group of education leaders about mitigation strategies he's observed.
"Right now we're definitely focused on helping them with the logistics of getting our schools opened," Lane told The Star.
