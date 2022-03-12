WINCHESTER — The Northern Shenandoah Valley was well represented across the board in the Virginia Wineries Association’s Governor’s Cup this year.
The Governor’s Cup is held in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board and the Virginia Vineyards Association. All entries must be made from 100% Virginia-grown fruit to be eligible. Each wine is ranked based on a unified scoring system.
To receive a gold medal, a wine must receive an average score of 90 points or higher on a 100-point scale from the competition’s expert panel of world-class judges, led by Master of Wine Jay Youmans.
“Each year, it’s incredible to see the diversity of wines the judges favor,” Youmans said. “From the mastery of Meritage blends to the evident understanding of varieties like Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc and the exploration of unique varieties like Petit Manseng, the caliber of Virginia wines continues to impress.”
In addition to awarding its highest number of gold medals, the year’s competition also saw the highest number of ciders (10) and meads (seven) receive the high honor. The winners span the state, with the majority based in the Central Virginia (29), Northern Virginia (18) and Shenandoah Valley regions (nine).
On March 24, the VWA will host the Virginia Governor’s Cup Celebration at Richmond’s Main Street Station to unveil the competition’s top awards — the Governor’s Cup Case, consisting of the 12 highest-scoring red and white wines, Best in Show Cider and the coveted Governor’s Cup.
For the first time, this is a ticketed event open to the public. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit exploretock.com/virginiawine/event/319456/2022-virginia-governors-cup-celebration.
Local awards included:
• Gold: Mount Jackson’s Cave Ridge Vineyard’s 2019 Fossil Hill; Delaplane’s Delaplane Cellars’ 2020 Petit Manseng; Linden’s Fox Meadow Winery’s 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon; Winchester’s Old Town Cidery’s 2019 Wolf Creek Reserve and 2020 Pearsecco; Front Royal’s Saga Meadery and Winery’s 2021 Sunburst Citrus and 2021 Bourbon Barrel Aged Winter Cheer; Edinburg’s Shenandoah Vineyards’ 2019 Reserve and 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon; and Mount Jackson’s Winery at Kindred Pointe’s Picasso.
• Silver: Mount Jackson’s Cave Ridge Vineyard’s Blanc de Blanc, 2019 Cabernet Franc and 2019 Petit Verdot; Delaplane’s Delaplane Cellars’ 2019 Rusticity, 2020 Chardonnay Reserve, 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, 2019 Tannat, 2019 Piedmont Station and 2019 Adjacency; Linden’s Fox Meadow Winery’s 2019 Le Renard Rouge and 2019 Petit Verdot; Woodstock’s Muse Vineyards’ 2020 Roussanne and 2017 Cabernet Franc; Markham’s Naked Mountain Winery and Vineyards’ 2019 Chardonnay and 2019 Raptor Red; Winchester’s Old Town Cidery’s 2020 Raspberry Rose, 2019 Pippin and 2020 Valley Roots; Front Royal’s Saga Meadery and Winery’s 2021 Wildflower, 2021 Bourbon Barrel Aged Wildflower, 2021 Bourbon Barrel Aged Crisp Apple, 2021 Puffs Sweet Heat, 2021 Winter Cheer and 2021 Crisp Apple; Edinburg’s Shenandoah Vineyards’ 2019 Blanc, 2019 Cabernet Franc, 2019 Chardonnay, 2019 Riesling and 2017 Sparking Riesling; Winchester’s The Briede Family Vineyards’ 2020 Arandell, 2020 Plie’ and 2019 Tannat; Mount Jackson’s Winery at Kindred Pointe’s 2019 Seyval Blanc, 2019 Chambourcin and 2019 Petit Verdot; and Edinburg’s Wolf Gap Vineyard and Winery’s 2016 Mariage Reserve, 2020 Traminette and 2017 Chambourcin Reserve.
• Bronze: Winchester’s Old Town Cidery’s 2020 Honey Crisp Light.
For more information about the Virginia Governor’s Cup Competition and for a full list of winners, visit virginiawine.org/governors-cup.
