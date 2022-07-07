Following the report of several monkeypox cases in Virginia during the last week, the Department of Health is advising Virginians to become more knowledgable about the virus and how its spread.
So far, the 17 cases reported around the commonwealth since May have not made it to the Lord Fairfax Health District, said Dr. Charles Devine III, acting district health director.
Should anyone from the area come in contact with the virus, he said vaccines are available that are administered after possible exposure.
As of June 28, Virginia had reported just three cases of monkeypox.
But five cases were added as of June 29 and another nine as of Wednesday, according to the VDH website.
Virginia’s northern region was reporting 15 monkeypox cases, while the eastern and southwest were each reporting one case.
The Lord Fairfax Health District — which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren — is in the northwestern region.
Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same group of viruses as smallpox, Devine explained.
It presents as a uniform rash of bumps following symptoms that can include fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and/or swelling of the lymph nodes. However, the rash might be the only symptom.
Monkeypox can spread in various ways such as direct contact with the rash, which is infectious, as are the scabs and body fluids, Devine said.
Though it is not a sexually transmitted disease, monkeypox is often spread when an infected person has intercourse because the two people are close enough to spread the infection.
Monkeypox also spreads through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, such as kissing or cuddling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains at its website.
It can spread when someone touches items such as clothing or linens used by an infected person. Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.
Monkeypox virus was first found in laboratory monkeys in 1958 and has also been found in different kinds of rodents and primates in Africa, according to the CDC.
“[T]he source of the disease remains unknown,” it says. There is also no treatment except for the vaccine.
The vaccine that U.S. health officials are recommending is also used to treat smallpox, Devine said.
“The one that we prefer is a pair of shots,” he said.
So far, it is recommended only for people who have been exposed to the virus and is intended to prevent or modify the infection.
Speaking hypothetically, Devine said, health providers would monitor the patient for 21 days after exposure to see if illness develops and if the vaccine works against the virus. Doing so will help health providers coordinate the vaccine for other high-risk individuals, he said.
“The intent is to make it available for groups that are at higher risk,” Devine said. “We expect most of the cases have turned out to be in sexually active young adults.”
Virginia is working closely with surrounding jurisdictions to communicate information and decide on any other remediation efforts.
As of June 28, the CDC was reporting 206 cases reported in the U.S., contributing to 4,769 cases in 49 countries, according to a VDH news release.
So far, most cases, but not all, have occurred in men who have sex with men, the release says.
Worldwide, few hospitalizations and just one death have been reported in the 2022 outbreak so far, the VDH says.
