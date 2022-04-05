WINCHESTER — Acclaimed musicians David McLaughlin and Marshall Wilborn, both of whom live in Winchester, were recently honored with a resolution from the Virginia House of Delegates.
House Resolution 301, introduced by Del. Wendy Gooditis (D-10th) and approved on Feb. 8, commends McLaughlin and Wilborn for their 2020 induction into the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Bluegrass Hall of Fame in Owensboro, Kentucky.
"David McLaughlin was the original fiddle player of the Johnson Mountain Boys when the bluegrass band formed in 1978 and switched to mandolin when he returned to the group in 1981 after a hiatus to attend college," the resolution states. "David McLaughlin and the Johnson Mountain Boys recorded six albums and performed in numerous concerts throughout the early 1980s, and Marshall Wilborn brought a new dimension to the group when he joined as a bassist in 1986."
One year after the Johnson Mountain Boys disbanded in 1988, their final album, "At the Old Schoolhouse," was nominated for a Grammy award for Best Bluegrass Recording. That inspired the band to reunite, but Wilborn could not participate because he had joined his wife's group, The Lynn Morris Band. Morris, one of the most acclaimed banjo players of the 20th century, was herself inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame last year.
The second incarnation of the Johnson Mountain Boys lasted until 1996, after which McLaughlin became a wedding officiant and co-owner of the Nancy Shepherd House bed and breakfast and the Fuller House Inn, both in Old Town Winchester.
Wilborn remained with The Lynn Morris Band until 2003, when a stroke robbed Morris of her ability to play and brought an end to the ensemble. He and McLaughlin still play together from time to time, either in concert or just for fun.
To learn more about the Johnson Mountain Boys, visit bluegrasshall.org. The band's songs can be heard on Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music and other popular streaming services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.