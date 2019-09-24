WINCHESTER — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will park its artmobile at Shenandoah University for three days as part of its traveling program, “VMFA on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century.”
The 53-foot-long, 18-wheel tractor-trailer features 640 feet of display space for art exhibits and educational opportunities. It will be parked on the lawn in front of Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre from Wednesday to Friday.
The general public and the Shenandoah University community are invited to drop in and tour the artmobile from 4 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The artmobile will feature the inaugural exhibition “How Far Can Creativity Take You? VMFA Fellowship Artists.” This exhibit explores the history and legacy of VMFA’s Statewide Fellowship Program. Since the program was established in 1940, VMFA has awarded more than $5 million to more than 1,300 undergraduate, graduate and professional artists, along with graduate-level art historians, all of whom were residents of Virginia when they applied. Each year, up to 30 artists and art historians receive more than $162,000 in support.
Featured artists in the exhibit include painters Cy Twombly and Benjamin Wigfall; photographers Sally Mann and Emmet Gowin; printmakers Dennis Winston and Ann Chenoweth; and television writer and director Vince Gilligan, among other Virginians.
The artmobile’s interior includes a gallery presenting works of art by fellowship winners along with in-depth video interviews with the artists, VMFA curators and educators. There is also a modular studio that can be used for interactive hands-on creativity. Visitors can participate in a collaborative project to be completed over the course of the tour and also create their own take-home projects. One section will highlight the history of the fellowship program, including video footage and historic images.
The Shenandoah Center for Immersive Learning will also be open in the basement of the nearby Health and Life Sciences Building from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday for anyone who would like to see where students in the virtual reality program receive a hands-on education in a growing field that melds creativity with technical expertise.
The Artmobile stopped at the Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville in March.
For details on the artmobile’s schedule, visit vmfa.museum/on-the-road.
