NEW MARKET — The Virginia Museum of the Civil War and the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park will resume operations seven days a week beginning Monday.
The museum and battlefield had been on a weekdays-only schedule since July 1, after an extended closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors are still encouraged to wear masks inside the museum and maintain social distancing. Available seating in the theater has been reduced to accommodate social distancing, and there are acrylic barriers at the front desk between the staff and visitors.
Staff-guided battlefield tours and public programming have been canceled for the remainder of 2020. However, visitors are still welcome to walk the battlefield and experience the museum, which tells the story of Virginia during the Civil War through exhibits that include the Kaminksy Gallery of Civil War Firearms, the Robert Raeburn, VMI 1951, Civil War Art Gallery, and many original artifacts from VMI and the Battle of New Market.
For more information, visit www.vmi.edu/newmarket or call 866-515-1864
